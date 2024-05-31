Aces sign former All-Star as they continue road trip short-handed

The Aces signed a former All-Star on Friday as the back-to-back WNBA champions continue their three-game road trip short-handed.

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) runs for a layup while Atlanta Dream forward Cheyenne Parker, left, guard Tiffany Hayes, second from left, and guard Maya Caldwell, right, run to guard her during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Connecticut Sun's Tiffany Hayes looks to pass during a WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Connecticut Sun guard Tiffany Hayes (15) in action as the Connecticut Sun played the Indiana Fever during a WNBA basketball game, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

The Aces’ roster is back to 12 players.

The back-to-back WNBA champions have signed guard Tiffany Hayes, the team announced Friday morning.

Hayes, a 2017 All-Star, previously announced her retirement following the 2023 season with the Connecticut Sun. She spent her first 10 WNBA seasons with the Atlanta Dream, who the Aces will face on the road at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Hayes won’t play Friday, a source close to the team confirmed.

The 34-year-old was selected 14th overall in the 2012 WNBA draft out of Connecticut. She was traded to the Sun in February 2023. The two-time NCAA champion has averaged 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game throughout her WNBA career.

“Joining the Aces will be very exciting for me,” Hayes said a statement. “I’m just grateful that they are willing to work with me as I am diving headfirst into a new era in my life. It will be nice to experience the West Coast and this organization as I join them on the road to another winning season. I have no doubts that there is something special brewing, and I’m just another great ingredient being added to the mix.”

The Aces were down to nine players before Hayes’ arrival after waiving rookie guard Dyaisha Fair on Sunday.

General manager Natalie Williams told the Review-Journal on Wednesday the team wasn’t necessarily looking for a point guard despite the fact that Chelsea Gray has yet to play this season with a lower left-leg injury. The Aces just wanted someone experienced. Hayes fits that description.

“Tiffany is a fiery competitor with a winner’s mentality,” Williams said in a statement Friday. “A savvy veteran who will be a great addition to our team.”

Hayes, listed at 5-foot-10, averaged 12.1 points, three rebounds and 2.6 assists per game last season.

