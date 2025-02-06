Aces sign former All-Star for much-needed frontcourt help

The Aces bolstered their frontcourt Wednesday by signing a veteran free agent who can play alongside three-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson.

Atlanta Dream forward Cheyenne Parker-Tyus drives to the basket against the Los Angeles Sparks during a WNBA basketball game, Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Long Beach, Calif. Dream defeated the Sparks 92-81. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Atlanta Dream's Cheyenne Parker-Tyus drives to the basket in a WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Atlanta Dream forward Cheyenne Parker-Tyus against the Los Angeles Sparks during a WNBA basketball game, Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Long Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

The Aces signed veteran forward Cheyenne Parker-Tyus on Wednesday.

Parker-Tyus is entering her 11th year in the WNBA. The 32-year-old stands to help a frontcourt that features three-time MVP A’ja Wilson and recently signed 2024 draftee Elizabeth Kitley.

Parker-Tyus was the Chicago Sky’s No. 5 overall pick in 2015 out of Middle Tennessee State. She played in Chicago for six seasons before signing with the Atlanta Dream as a free agent in 2021.

The Dream were attracted to the 6-foot-4-inch Parker-Tyus because she had recorded career highs of 55.4 percent from the field and 46.9 percent from the 3-point line in 2020 with the Sky, showcasing her ability to make an impact in the paint and beyond the arc.

She made her first All-Star Game appearance in 2023 when she averaged career highs of 15.0 points and 6.7 rebounds. She has career averages of 9.1 points and 5.1 rebounds.

Last season was cut short for Parker-Tyus after she sustained a left ankle injury in August.

The Review-Journal reported last week the Aces were in talks with Parker-Tyus, who is playing offseason basketball in Beijing. Over 26 games, she’s averaging 17.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

She was the Dream’s highest-paid player last year and took a significant pay cut to sign with the Aces. The deal is listed as a training camp contract, which will help the Aces navigate the salary cap. It’s a one-year, nonguaranteed agreement at the veteran minimum of $78,831.

Since Kitley is expected to need time to acclimate back to game action after tearing her ACL last season, Parker-Tyus is likely to appear in a revamped starting lineup alongside Wilson and fellow All-Stars Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young and Jewell Loyd, who recently arrived in Las Vegas from Seattle via a trade that also sent All-Star Kelsey Plum to the Los Angeles Sparks.

Wilson often mentions that she’s protective of who is allowed in the Aces’ locker room due to her interest in maintaining positive energy, and Parker-Tyus seems to fit that profile.

Nia Coffey, Parker-Tyus’ former teammate, said the veteran helped the team even while she was injured.

“When I think of CP, she’s always in a good mood. No matter if she’s going through a very hard time or we’re going through a hard time as a team, she’s always positive, she’s always looking at the positive side and the silver lining,” Coffey told reporters in September.

“She has that next-play mentality, so I just take that from her. She’s very much a leader in our locker room right now. Her enthusiasm and her cheering, that rubs off on us, so we really appreciate that from her.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

