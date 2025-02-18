Aces sign former South Florida standout to training camp contract

The Aces have given a former University of South Florida standout a training camp contract as they look to replenish their bench this offseason.

Aces lose another veteran in free agency, this time to Storm

South Florida guard Elena Tsineke, center, shoots over Central Florida's Jnaya Walker, left, Masseny Kaba and Courtajia Sanders, right, during the second half of the championship game in the NCAA American Athletic Conference women's basketball tournament, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

The Aces signed 5-foot-7 guard Elena Tsineke to a training camp contract Monday.

Tsineke, a former University of South Florida standout from Thessaloniki, Greece, will compete for a roster spot when official preseason practices begin April 27.

The 25-year-old led South Florida and the American Athletic Conference in scoring with 17.9 points per game as a senior in 2022-23.

She was selected 20th overall by the Washington Mystics in the 2023 WNBA draft, but was waived after playing in two preseason games. Former Mystics general manager Mike Thibault said Tsineke was an attractive training camp addition because “she can play both guard positions and is a fierce competitor.”

The Aces are likely viewing Tsineke through the same lens. They need to replenish their bench after losing Tiffany Hayes, Alysha Clark and Sydney Colson in free agency this offseason.

The Aces have also added reserve guards Dana Evans and Tiffany Mitchell.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.