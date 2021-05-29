Aces sign Joyner Holmes, waive Emma Cannon

Joyner Holmes, 23, was the No. 19 pick in the 2020 WNBA draft and played in 19 games for the New York Liberty last season, averaging 2.9 points in 10 minutes per game.

New York Liberty's Joyner Holmes (10) drives past Phoenix Mercury's Alanna Smith during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

The Aces have waived forward Emma Cannon and are signing Joyner Holmes in a corresponding roster move, the team announced Saturday afternoon.

Holmes, 23, was the No. 19 pick in the 2020 WNBA draft and played the 2020 season with the New York Liberty. In 19 games, the 6-foot-3-inch forward averaged 2.9 points in 10 minutes per game. She was waived by the Liberty on May 12 after one game in which she played five minutes.

Holmes played college basketball at Texas from 2016 to 2020 and was one of the best players in the Big 12. She averaged 13.1 points and and 8.7 rebounds as a senior in 2019-20 and adds size and athleticism to the Aces’ frontcourt.

Cannon, 31, signed with the Aces last September and played one regular-season game before emerging as a rotation player in the postseason in wake of an injury to two-time reigning Sixth Woman of the Year Dearica Hamby. She averaged 14.3 minutes in six playoff games last fall and scored 17 points in a 104-91 loss to the Seattle Storm in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals.

Cannon returned to Aces training camp this spring and earned one of the final roster spots. The 6-2 wing played in three games this season, averaging 5.7 minutes and 2.0 points.

She played nine minutes Friday in a 113-77 victory over the Indiana Fever.

