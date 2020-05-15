Aces sign Kelsey Plum to contract extension

Plum, 25, has averaged 8.9 points and 3.5 assists in three WNBA seasons, including 8.6 points and 3.0 assists in 2019.

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) celebrates with Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) in the first quarter during Vegas' home game with the New York Liberty during a WNBA basketball game on June 14, 2019, at Mandalay Bay Events Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Aces signed guard Kelsey Plum to a contract extension, the team announced Friday. Plum, 25, has averaged 8.9 points and 3.5 assists in three WNBA seasons, including 8.6 points and 3.0 assists in 2019.

Terms of the deal were not immediately available.

“Over the past two years, Las Vegas has become home for me, and I’m excited about what we are building here together,” Plum said in a statement. “I’m signing back to chase a championship, and as testimony to my belief in this team, our staff, MGM and the WNBA.”

The franchise drafted Plum with the No. 1 overall pick in 2017, and she’s since started 80 of 96 games while emerging as a key member of the team’s core. She blossomed in the 2019 playoffs for the Aces as their primary ball-handler, averaging 15.2 points, 7.8 assists and shooting 49.2 percent from the field — including 52.9 percent from 3-point range.

Plum is a career 38.7 percent 3-point shooter and can play on or off the ball.

“Kelsey has been an integral part of the Aces transformation into a playoff contender over the past two seasons, and we’re excited that she will continue to be an integral part of our future,” Aces coach Bill Laimbeer said in a statement. “She is as competitive as they come, and will do all the right things day-in and day-out to help the Aces compete for a championship.”

