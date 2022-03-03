Aces sign Sydney Colson after Athletes Unlimited showing

The team announced Wednesday the signing of veteran free-agent point guard Sydney Colson. The former Texas AM star will prepare to play her third stint with the franchise.

Las Vegas Aces guard Sydney Colson (51) brings the ball up court against the Seattle Storm during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Aces' Sydney Colson, left, drives to the basket against Seattle Storm's Courtney Paris during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A familiar face is returning to the Aces’ backcourt.

The team announced Wednesday the signing of veteran free agent point guard Sydney Colson to a training camp contract. The former Texas A&M star will prepare to play her third stint with the franchise.

Colson was with the San Antonio Stars from 2015-17, then spent the 2019 season in Las Vegas. She did not play in the WNBA during 2021, and most recently appeared with the Chicago Sky in 2020.

Colson has other connections to the Las Vegas basketball scene. During the 2021-22 offseason, she played with Athletes Unlimited, a developmental league based in Las Vegas, and served on the player executive committee. She’s is the second player to join the Aces after playing at AU, after center Kalani Brown signed a similar training camp deal.

“We had the opportunity to see her quite a bit during the Athletes Unlimited season,” Aces coach Becky Hammon said. “And that competitive fire is definitely still there.”

After winning an NCAA championship with Texas A&M, Colson was drafted No. 16 overall by the Connecticut Sun in the 2011 WNBA draft, then immediately traded to the New York Liberty.

She was waived after her rookie season before returning to the league with San Antonio in 2015. In three seasons with the Stars, she played 96 games.

Colson made a brief stop with the Minnesota Lynx, before signing with Las Vegas in 2019. She averaged 3.3 points, 1.8 assists and 0.9 steals per game with the Aces while shooting 45 percent from 3-point range. Her defense also set up Dearica Hamby’s game-winning steal and 3-pointer in the second round of the 2019 playoffs against Chicago.

