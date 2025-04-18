Aces sign undrafted rookie to training camp deal

The Aces agreed to a training camp contract with a player from the Big Ten and ACC who played in five NCAA Tournaments during her collegiate career.

Oregon guard Deja Kelly (25) brings the ball up the floor during the second half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament against Vanderbilt, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Durham N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

The Aces’ training camp just got even more competitive.

Deja Kelly, a 5-foot-8-inch guard, is the latest training camp signee set to battle for one the team’s 12 roster spots when offseason workouts begin April 27, the team announced Friday.

It’s ALWAYS God’s timing!

He was just preparing me for something greater! 🙏🏽 Vegas what’s goodddd?!?! 😏🎰 https://t.co/gbNVm2uHVB — Deja Kelly (@dejakelly25) April 18, 2025

Kelly was not selected in Monday’s WNBA draft after averaging 12.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists as a graduate student at Oregon this season.

She helped the Ducks to a 20-12 record en route to the second round of the NCAA Tournament in her only season with the program.

Before that, Kelly spent four years at North Carolina, helping the Tar Heels to four consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances and a Sweet 16 in 2022. She ranks No. 8 on the program’s all-time scoring list with 1,858 points.

Kelly also has international experience, having won a silver medal with Team USA at the 2023 FIBA AmeriCup. In that tournament, she averaged 5.9 points. 2.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists in less than 20 minutes per game.

Kelly will be reunited with new Aces assistant John Lucas III, who previously worked with her as a skills trainer.

The Aces have four other training camp signees: veteran forward Cheyenne Parker-Tyus, forward Crystal Bradford, guard Elena Tsineke and center Queen Egbo.

Guards Aaliyah Nye and Harmoni Turner, the Aces’ two draftees Monday, will also compete for roster spots.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.