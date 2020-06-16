98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Aces

Aces sign veteran guard Alex Bentley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 16, 2020 - 1:41 pm
 
Updated June 16, 2020 - 2:40 pm

The Aces signed former All-Star guard Alex Bentley on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old was drafted No. 13 overall in 2013 out of Penn State, and has logged seven WNBA seasons with the Atlanta Dream and Connecticut Sun. She holds career averages of 10.6 points and 2.9 assists, and was an All-Star for the Sun in 2014 — averaging a career-high 14.7 points to go with 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals.

She played 29 games last season for the Dream, averaging 9.0 points on 30.7 percent shooting.

The Aces lost guard Kelsey Plum last week to a season-ending Achilles injury and needed to bolster their depth on the perimeter. They also signed former All-Star guard Danielle Robinson in February, and return 2019 No. 1 overall pick Jackie Young as well — giving them plenty of ball-handling in Plum’s absence.

“We wanted another scorer. With Kelsey going out, we lost a little bit of that play-making ability. Ability to get your own shot. Alex brought that to the table,” Las Vegas general manager Dan Padover said. “She’s going to benefit immensely (from being around All-Star players.”

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Clark County records largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
Clark County records largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
2
Sisolak keeping Phase Two protocols in place
Sisolak keeping Phase Two protocols in place
3
Buffet at Wynn Las Vegas reopening Thursday
Buffet at Wynn Las Vegas reopening Thursday
4
Take a look inside Raiders’ Henderson HQ, practice facility
Take a look inside Raiders’ Henderson HQ, practice facility
5
Masks remain optional for casino guests, control board head says
Masks remain optional for casino guests, control board head says
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage, left, drives to the basket against Washington Mystics center ...
Aces below roster maximum as deadline looms
By / RJ

WNBA teams have until Tuesday to reduce their rosters to 12 so players can get paid beginning June 1, according to a report from The Associated Press. The Aces currently have 11 players under contract.