Aces sign veteran guard Alex Bentley

The Aces signed former All-Star guard Alex Bentley on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old was drafted No. 13 overall in 2013 out of Penn State, and has logged seven WNBA seasons with the Atlanta Dream and Connecticut Sun. She holds career averages of 10.6 points and 2.9 assists, and was an All-Star for the Sun in 2014 — averaging a career-high 14.7 points to go with 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals.

She played 29 games last season for the Dream, averaging 9.0 points on 30.7 percent shooting.

The Aces lost guard Kelsey Plum last week to a season-ending Achilles injury and needed to bolster their depth on the perimeter. They also signed former All-Star guard Danielle Robinson in February, and return 2019 No. 1 overall pick Jackie Young as well — giving them plenty of ball-handling in Plum’s absence.

“We wanted another scorer. With Kelsey going out, we lost a little bit of that play-making ability. Ability to get your own shot. Alex brought that to the table,” Las Vegas general manager Dan Padover said. “She’s going to benefit immensely (from being around All-Star players.”

