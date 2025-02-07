Aces sign veteran guard, former college teammate of A’ja Wilson

The Aces bolstered their backcourt depth by bringing in a veteran guard who is very familiar with three-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson from their college days.

Aces lose another veteran in free agency, this time to Storm

Connecticut Sun guard Tiffany Mitchell handles the ball during the second half of a WNBA basketball basketball game against the Dallas Wings in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, June 15, 2024. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

The Aces have finalized a deal to sign veteran guard Tiffany Mitchell, sources told the Review-Journal on Friday.

Mitchell was selected No. 9 overall in the 2016 draft by the Indiana Fever. She spent the first seven season of her career in Indiana before joining the Minnesota Lynx in 2023 and most recently playing for the Connecticut Sun.

She hold career averages of 8.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

The 30-year-old will serve as another reserve to pair with the recently acquired Dana Evans after the Aces lost three veteran free agent guards this week.

Mitchell will reunite with three-time MVP A’ja Wilson, as they were teammates at South Carolina. Mitchell left the Gamecocks as the most decorated player in program history in 2016, then Wilson led the team to new heights. Both of their jerseys hang in the rafters at South Carolina.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.