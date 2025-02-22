65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Aces

Aces sign veteran to training camp contract

Atlanta Dream forward Crystal Bradford (9) in action during a WNBA basketball game against the ...
Atlanta Dream forward Crystal Bradford (9) in action during a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings, Thursday, May 27, 2021, in College Park, Ga. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
Indiana Fever guard Danielle Robinson (3) tries to defend 9 Crystal Bradford in second half of ...
Indiana Fever guard Danielle Robinson (3) tries to defend 9 Crystal Bradford in second half of a WNBA game. Indiana Fever beat the Atlanta Dream, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in College Park, Ga. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
More Stories
South Florida guard Elena Tsineke, center, shoots over Central Florida's Jnaya Walker, left, Ma ...
Aces sign former South Florida standout to training camp contract
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) jumps to block a shot by Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loy ...
EXCLUSIVE: Aces’ Wilson opens up about title failure, Plum-Loyd trade
Connecticut Sun guard Tiffany Mitchell handles the ball during the second half of a WNBA basket ...
Aces sign veteran guard, former college teammate of A’ja Wilson
Chicago Sky's Dana Evans looks to start a fast break during a WNBA basketball game against the ...
Aces trade for reserve guard, re-sign frontcourt option
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 21, 2025 - 4:36 pm
 

The Aces signed guard/forward Crystal Bradford to a training camp contract Friday.

The 6-foot Bradford hasn’t played in the WNBA since 2021 with the Atlanta Dream, when she averaged 8.8 points and 3.8 rebounds in 24 games.

She was the seventh overall pick in the 2015 WNBA draft by the Los Angeles Sparks out of Central Michigan. She spent one season with the Sparks, averaging 2.7 points and 1.3 rebounds in 15 games.

Those are her only two WNBA seasons. Bradford played in one preseason game for the Sparks in 2023 and was waived before the start of the season.

She has extensive international experience in China, Finland, Israel, Poland and Turkey.

Bradford is averaging 16.0 points and 13.0 rebounds in the Athletes Unlimited offseason league, and will work to earn a spot on the Aces’ roster when practices begin April 27.

Training camp contracts are minimum, nonguaranteed one-year deals that don’t impact the Aces’ salary cap unless the player makes the team.

The Aces’ other training camp signees this offseason include Cheyenne Parker-Tyus, Queen Egbo and Elena Tsineke.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES