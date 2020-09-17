Aces star A’ja Wilson named WNBA MVP

Forward A’ja Wilson led the Aces to an 18-4 record and the No. 1 seed in the WNBA playoffs with 20.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game.

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson, left, drives against Los Angeles Sparks' Nneka Ogwumike during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson (22) shoots against Los Angeles Sparks' Nneka Ogwumike during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. The Aces won 84-70. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson backs into position in front of Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) shoots over Phoenix Mercury forward Alanna Smith (11) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson, right, drives against Connecticut Sun's Beatrice Mompremier during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson, left, drives against Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) goes up for a shot in front of Chicago Sky center Stefanie Dolson, right, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson, right, goes up for a shot in front of Washington Mystics guard Emma Meesseman during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

A’ja Wilson has been a star in the WNBA ever since she was selected No. 1 overall by the Aces in the 2018 draft.

But this season, playing in the bubble in Bradenton, Florida, she was the brightest star of them all. On Thursday, the 6-foot-4-inch third-year forward was named the WNBA MVP, receiving 43 of 47 first-place votes for 458 points from a national panel of sports writers and broadcasters.

“This award means a lot,” Wilson said. “This is something where your name goes down in the history book, listed with other greats. This year has already been different and special. I haven’t been campaigning for it. I just said, ‘If it’s for me, it’s for me.’ But to hold that trophy is special.”

Wilson said she found out Thursday morning that she had won the award. The players were getting ready for what they were told was a meeting with referees to go over possible changes for the playoffs. But then WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert walked in with the news.

“I don’t even know what she said after that,” Wilson said. “I was bawling my eyes out, and my teammates were going crazy. I’m so grateful to have my teammates behind me. I wouldn’t be the MVP if it weren’t for my teammates, coaches and so many people behind the scenes. Then, of course, I called my parents, and they were just screaming on the phone.”

The announcement was made on ESPN’s “NBA: The Jump.” Wilson received a $15,450 bonus and a trophy designed by Tiffany & Co.

Seattle forward Breanna Stewart, the 2018 MVP, received three first-place votes and 308 points to finish second, and Los Angeles forward Candace Parker, a two-time MVP, was third with 219 points. Chicago point guard Courtney Vandersloot received one first-place vote and 135 points for fourth, and Minnesota forward Napheesa Collier was fifth with 36 points.

Players were awarded 10 points for a first-place vote, seven for second, five for third, three for fourth and one for fifth.

Wilson was second in the league in points (20.5), sixth in rebounding (8.5) and first in blocks (2.0). She also shot career highs of 48.0 percent from the field and 78.1 percent on her league-leading 151 free-throw attempts. She added 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

She posted those numbers while embracing her role as the team’s undisputed leader and the Aces’ member on the WNBA Social Justice Council.

“There were points where it was very frustrating for me last year and the year before trying to be a leader,” Wilson said. “(Aces Coach) Bill (Laimbeer) saw it in me, and I knew I could do it because I did it at South Carolina. But I just needed it to click, and I wish I could tell you exactly when it did, but it was just through hard work paying off.”

Wilson’s resume is filling up quickly. She places the MVP award alongside the 2018 Rookie of the Year award and all-star nods in her first two seasons.

But there’s still work to be done, and Wilson’s exploits have lifted the Aces to an 18-4 record and No. 1 seed in the WNBA playoffs. They will begin the best-of-five semifinals Sunday.

Wilson said if the Aces can finish their time in the bubble with a championship, it would be “the icing on the cake and the cherry on top.”

“It would mean so much because people counted us out before the season started,” she said. “I would watch TV or read articles, and we wouldn’t even be in the top five. We didn’t really take it to heart because we were just out there playing. We understand we’re here for something bigger than us, but it was like we didn’t exist. We did feel a little disrespected.”

