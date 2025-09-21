Aces star becomes 1st 4-time winner of WNBA’s MVP award

Aces star center A’ja Wilson was named the WNBA MVP on Sunday, making her the first player in league history to win the award four times.

Aces’s Center A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates after a basket during a basketball game between the Aces and Chicago Sky at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sept. 7, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Wilson received 51 of 72 first-place votes and 21 second-place votes (657 points) from a national panel after she led the Aces to the No. 2 seed for the playoffs with league-leading averages of 23.4 points and 2.3 blocks.

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (534 points) finished second, followed by Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (391), Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (180) and Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (93).

Wilson, 29, also won the award in 2020, 2022 and 2024. The only other three-time winners were Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie and Lauren Jackson.

Wilson’s latest accolade came after she was named the Co-Defensive Player of the Year with Lynx forward Alanna Smith on Thursday. She also won that award in 2022 and 2023.

Wilson will be presented the award before the Aces play the Fever in Game 1 of their semifinal series at Michelob Ultra Arena.

