Aces star calls it ‘wild’ after her signature shoe sells out in minutes

Every size of A’ja Wilson’s new “A’One” signature Nike shoe sold out in minutes Tuesday morning. The shoe’s original listing price was $110 for adults and $90 for “big kids.”

Aces A'ja Wilson and Kaleesa Baker, 8, are amazed at her new Nike A’One signature shoes as they gather for a group photo as the A'ja Wilson and 2K Foundations help unveil a new basketball court at the James Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada on Friday, March 21, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A’ja Wilson keeps winning.

Every size of the Aces star’s new “A’One” signature Nike shoe sold out in minutes Tuesday morning ahead of the team’s preseason matchup with the Phoenix Mercury at Michelob Ultra Arena.

The limited launch made Wilson’s “Pink A’ura” debut colorway available to all consumers for the first time at 7 a.m. PT. Less than five minutes later, Nike’s website displayed “a sold out” message for anyone still attempting to buy. It was not immediately known how many shoes were made available.

After the quick development, Wilson thanked fans for their support via social media and offered an assurance that more units of the shoe will be on sale in person soon.

“This morning was wild,” the three-time WNBA MVP wrote on Instagram. “If you missed the A’One, don’t worry. We’re dropping again Thursday at Nike stores and other spots everywhere. I do this for the real ones, always,” adding four pink heart emojis.

The shoe’s original listing price was $110 for adults and $90 for “big kids,” but resellers have already listed the product for nearly triple the cost on platforms such as “StockX.”

Wilson, 28, gifted each of her teammates a pair of A’Ones during a closed portion of Sunday’s training camp practice.

The Aces are calling Tuesday’s exhibition game “A’One Night,” and partnering with Nike to offer giveaways and activations for fans in attendance. Every Aces player who isn’t sponsored by a non-Nike shoe company will likely wear Wilson’s signature shoe during the game.

“To be able to share that with my teammates was incredible,” Wilson said Monday. “I know they’d all been asking me. I couldn’t give them to them yet, I wanted to make sure it was the perfect time, so to see them rocking them is truly special.”

College, NBA crossovers

The Aces won’t be the first team to wear the shoe, as Nike provided them to the Texas women’s basketball team in April when it faced Wilson’s alma mater South Carolina in the Final Four.

South Carolina couldn’t wear the shoes because of its deal with Under Armour. UNLV doesn’t have that issue, with its sports teams having worn Nike for decades, allowing the Lady Rebels to wear the A’One next season.

Coach Lindy La Rocque said the team had made up its mind to do so before they were unveiled in February.

“Mia Bell (assistant coach) and our equipment staff do a great job of getting our team the best gear,” La Rocque said. “We had to sign up for them without even knowing what they looked like. We got them ordered and got our sizes in. So I’m not sure when they’ll get here, but we will definitely have them for next season.”

Wilson has already revealed two other colors of her shoe — white “OG Pearl” and an unnamed blue style. Both are set to be released at an undisclosed date. Wilson’s boyfriend, Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, has worn the white A’Ones in NBA competition.

Wilson’s shoe was promoted in its first commercial Sunday, which later made its TV debut during the NBA playoffs. Another ad, also set in Wilson’s hometown of Columbia, South Carolina, was released the next day. It was directed by Malia Obama, daughter of former President Barack Obama.

