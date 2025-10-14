Aces’ star dishes out fast food to fans in celebratory shift on the Strip

Aces’ star Jackie Young traded in her basketball uniform for a Raising Cane’s one, passing out orders of chicken fingers to fans on the Strip.

Aces guard Jackie Young gets ready to serve fans at Raising Cane’s on the Strip Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025 in Las Vegas. Young recently won her third WNBA title with the Aces. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Jackie Young interacts with the media at Raising Cane’s on the Strip Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025 in Las Vegas. Young recently won her third WNBA title with the Aces. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Jackie Young spins a ball on her finger at Raising Cane’s on the Strip Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025 in Las Vegas. Young recently won her third WNBA title with the Aces. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Jackie Young greets fans at Raising Cane’s on the Strip Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025 in Las Vegas. Young recently won her third WNBA title with the Aces. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans take video of Aces guard Jackie Young at Raising Cane’s on the Strip Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025 in Las Vegas. Young recently won her third WNBA title with the Aces. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans wait in line to meet Aces guard Jackie Young at Raising Cane’s on the Strip Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025 in Las Vegas. Young recently won her third WNBA title with the Aces. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Jackie Young, left, interacts with employees at Raising Cane’s on the Strip Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025 in Las Vegas. Young recently won her third WNBA title with the Aces. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Jackie Young, left, serves Tim Fisher at Raising Cane’s on the Strip Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025 in Las Vegas. Young recently won her third WNBA title with the Aces. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Jackie Young greets fans at Raising Cane’s on the Strip Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025 in Las Vegas. Young recently won her third WNBA title with the Aces. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Jackie Young interacts with the media at Raising Cane’s on the Strip Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025 in Las Vegas. Young recently won her third WNBA title with the Aces. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Last week, Aces’ guard Jackie Young was dishing out assists helping her team win their third WNBA championship in four years. On Tuesday, she was passing customers’ orders of chicken fingers at a fast-food restaurant on the Strip.

Young worked a celebratory shift Tuesday at the Raising Cane’s flagship location on Las Vegas Boulevard, giving fans the chance to meet the WNBA star in person after a momentous season.

Amid a week-long championship celebration, Young said she was excited to get behind the counter and hand out food to the dozens of fans who were waiting in line to meet the 2025 All-WNBA second team selection.

“It’ll be my first time (working fast food),” Young said Tuesday. “Hopefully they let me put the headset on and take some orders.”

Cane’s has been hosting similar events with other star athletes who won championships in their respective sports, including Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley working a shift at Pennsylvania location following the NFL team’s Super Bowl win in February.

“It means a lot to be in a group of elite athletes and to be able to spend my time and interact with the fans that have supported us all season,” Young said, “Honestly, I’m excited to work a shift here at Cane’s.”

Las Vegas resident Delia Fisher was first in line to meet Young and receive her Box Combo. She said she was in line for about an hour, but it was worth it to meet one of her favorite Aces players.

“I was so excited to see her and I’m so excited for the third championship, I’ve been with them for a minute,” Fisher said. “It was so nice to be able to meet her and get that feeling from seeing her being a regular person.”

Before getting her food, Fisher and Young created a special handshake, a similar act that players do with teammates, coming up with unique ones with each other.

“That was very cool and exciting,” Fisher said. “She just seemed so sweet. I felt comfortable.”

Aside from taking part in the promotional Cane’s event, Young said it’s been nice being able to spend time with her teammates outside of the court.

“We went to the Raiders game (Sunday), went to a haunted house last night together and we’re going to have a team dinner tonight,” Young said. “Usually, it’s a lot of work when we’re doing our work (basketball) together, but (we’re) having a lot of fun right now, being able to celebrate this is pretty cool.”

The week of celebrations will culminate Friday, with the Aces championship parade on the Strip, leading to Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena.

After missing the Aces’ first two championship parades, Fisher said there was no way that she’d miss it for a third time, to be there on Friday and celebrate with the masses.

“This will be my first time and I did say after the second one, that next time when they win a championship I will go,” Fisher said. “I knew another one was coming, yes.”

