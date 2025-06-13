Aces star in concussion protocol, return uncertain

Aces star A’ja Wilson, a three-time WNBA MVP, sustained a concussion against the Sparks on Wednesday and won’t play Friday against the Dallas Wings.

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) dribbles the ball during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob ULTRA Arena Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A’ja Wilson will not take the court when the Aces host the Dallas Wings on Friday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

The three-time WNBA MVP was ruled out hours before tipoff. She is in concussion protocol, the team said.

This comes after Wilson took a hit to the face and briefly returned to play before exiting in the third quarter of the Aces’ 97-89 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks on Wednesday.

She will need to be cleared by a medical professional before she returns. There is no set timeline, but Wilson is unlikely to play in Sunday’s home game against the Phoenix Mercury as well.

Wings No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers missed three games due to a concussion before she returned this week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

