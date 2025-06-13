Aces star in concussion protocol, return uncertain
Aces star A’ja Wilson, a three-time WNBA MVP, sustained a concussion against the Sparks on Wednesday and won’t play Friday against the Dallas Wings.
A’ja Wilson will not take the court when the Aces host the Dallas Wings on Friday at Michelob Ultra Arena.
The three-time WNBA MVP was ruled out hours before tipoff. She is in concussion protocol, the team said.
This comes after Wilson took a hit to the face and briefly returned to play before exiting in the third quarter of the Aces’ 97-89 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks on Wednesday.
She will need to be cleared by a medical professional before she returns. There is no set timeline, but Wilson is unlikely to play in Sunday’s home game against the Phoenix Mercury as well.
Wings No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers missed three games due to a concussion before she returned this week.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
