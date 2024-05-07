Aces star lands major endorsement deal

The Aces continue to make waves off the court this offseason, as their best player landed a major endorsement deal Tuesday.

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) speaks during team's media day, on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Aces star A’ja Wilson is joining forces with Gatorade.

The 2023 WNBA Finals MVP has signed a multiyear contract with the sports drink company, Gatorade announced Tuesday. Her debut marketing campaign under the deal will be unveiled later this spring.

Other women’s basketball figures who have a partnership with Gatorade include Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark and Connecticut star Paige Bueckers.

“Partnering with Gatorade is a dream come true. They’ve been fueling me on and off the court since I started out,” Wilson said in a statement.

Wilson’s star continues to rise after leading the Aces to back-to-back WNBA championships. She is considered a sure bet to make her second Olympic appearance as part of Team USA this summer in Paris.

“We’re thrilled about the addition of A’ja Wilson to our elite athlete roster ahead of the 2024 WNBA season,” Gatorade head of sports marketing Jeff Kearney said in a statement. “A’ja has already had an outstanding career full of many accomplishments, and we’re excited to be fueling her as she furthers her impact within sport and beyond.”

Wilson and the Aces begin their regular season against the Phoenix Mercury on May 14 at Michelob Ultra Arena.

