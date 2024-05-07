78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Aces

Aces star lands major endorsement deal

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) speaks during team's media day, on Friday, May 3, 2024, ...
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) speaks during team's media day, on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Caitlin Clark Effect: ‘Heightened interest’ boosts WNBA betting
Seattle Storm guard Jordin Canada (21) works against Las Vegas Aces forward Emma Cannon during ...
Aces waive 3 players, sign 1 in latest roster moves
Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) shoots while Dallas Wings forward Natasha Howard (6) look ...
Aces sign another ‘Core Four’ member to contract extension
Callie Lawson-Freeman is the Review-Journal's new reporter covering the Aces and UNLV. (Callie ...
Review-Journal hires new reporter to cover UNLV, Aces
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 7, 2024 - 10:18 am
 
Updated May 7, 2024 - 11:30 am

Aces star A’ja Wilson is joining forces with Gatorade.

The 2023 WNBA Finals MVP has signed a multiyear contract with the sports drink company, Gatorade announced Tuesday. Her debut marketing campaign under the deal will be unveiled later this spring.

Other women’s basketball figures who have a partnership with Gatorade include Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark and Connecticut star Paige Bueckers.

“Partnering with Gatorade is a dream come true. They’ve been fueling me on and off the court since I started out,” Wilson said in a statement.

Wilson’s star continues to rise after leading the Aces to back-to-back WNBA championships. She is considered a sure bet to make her second Olympic appearance as part of Team USA this summer in Paris.

“We’re thrilled about the addition of A’ja Wilson to our elite athlete roster ahead of the 2024 WNBA season,” Gatorade head of sports marketing Jeff Kearney said in a statement. “A’ja has already had an outstanding career full of many accomplishments, and we’re excited to be fueling her as she furthers her impact within sport and beyond.”

Wilson and the Aces begin their regular season against the Phoenix Mercury on May 14 at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Contact reporter Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

MOST READ
1
Aces waive 3 players, sign 1 in latest roster moves
Aces waive 3 players, sign 1 in latest roster moves
2
Former Raiders head coach sells Henderson home for $4.8M
Former Raiders head coach sells Henderson home for $4.8M
3
How much could Trump hotel in Las Vegas sell for? It’s complicated
How much could Trump hotel in Las Vegas sell for? It’s complicated
4
Fans boo after Canelo Alvarez won’t commit to facing unbeaten star
Fans boo after Canelo Alvarez won’t commit to facing unbeaten star
5
Need a Real ID? Time is running out to get one in Nevada
Need a Real ID? Time is running out to get one in Nevada
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Aces host media day with heightened bonds, welcome new faces
recommend 2
‘Chasing a legacy here’: Aces point guard signs contract extension
recommend 3
Aces waive 2 players, must cut at least 2 more
recommend 4
Aces become WNBA’s hottest ticket on secondary ticket site
recommend 5
Aces waive 3 players, sign 1 in latest roster moves
recommend 6
Aces sign another ‘Core Four’ member to contract extension