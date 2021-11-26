Aces star Liz Cambage joins adult social-media site

Liz Cambage joined OnlyFans, which is an adult-oriented, social-media website. She also posed for Playboy last year and gave an interview to the adult magazine.

Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8) waves goodbye to Washington Mystic players after the Aces won in dramatic fashion at the end of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

For the second time in a little more than a year, Aces star center Liz Cambage has chosen to literally reveal herself.

She joined OnlyFans, an adult-oriented social-media website, telling Australia’s Herald Sun newspaper that she couldn’t turn down the financial incentive.

“I was so scared to actually do it,” Cambage said. “But I had my friends and family push me and say don’t worry what anyone says — people are either going to love you or hate you regardless.”

She posted on her verified Twitter and Instagram accounts references to joining the website.

By noon Friday, her tweet had received about 2,100 retweets, 1,900 likes and 330 comments.

Cambage also posed for Playboy last year and gave an interview to the adult magazine.

