Aces star named to WNBA All-Star Game for 7th time in 8 seasons

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) signs autographs after reaching 5,000 career points in a win over the Connecticut Sun in a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Three-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson is an All-Star for the seventh time in eight seasons.

The Aces leading scorer is one of 10 starters in the 2025 All-Star Game, the league announced Monday. The event will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, home of the Indiana Fever, on July 19.

Fans accounted for 50 percent of the vote that determined the starters, while current WNBA players and a media panel each accounted for 25 percent.

Wilson, 28, received the fourth-most votes from fans and was ranked No. 1 by her fellow players and the media. She is second in the WNBA in points per game (21.6) and rebounds per game (9.9) this season.

Fever guard Caitlin Clark got the most votes from fans. Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, the league’s leading scorer, received the second-most.

Clark and Collier were thus selected as All-Star Game captains and will draft their rosters July 8 after the full player pool is announced.

The other All-Star Game starters are Fever forward Aliyah Boston, Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers, Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray, New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu, Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike, Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally and Liberty forward Breanna Stewart.

Current WNBA coaches will select 12 reserves for the game, and their picks will be announced July 6. Aces guard Jackie Young has a strong case to join the event. She received the 10th-most votes from fans among guards, was ranked No. 9 by the media and finished No. 12 in the player voting. Her 18 points per game rank 12th in the league this season.

The two coaches with the best records through Friday will coach in the All-Star Game, regardless of conference. The coach with the best record will lead Clark’s team.

