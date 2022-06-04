Aces star ruled out ahead of Sunday’s game against Dallas Wings

Jackie Young was ruled out of Sunday’s game with an ankle sprain, but another key player may be available after leaving Thursday’s game early

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young, center, breathes through an injury before shooting her free throws while guard Chelsea Gray (12) stands by during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) is surrounded by teammates and staff after getting injured during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) falls to the ground in pain during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Aces star Jackie Young was ruled out of Sunday’s game against Dallas with a right ankle sprain, the Aces announced Saturday.

Young injured her ankle while driving to the rim early in the fourth quarter of the Aces 97-90 loss to the Connecticut Sun Thursday. She made both free throws to score a season-high 26 points before leaving with the assistance of team trainers.

Aces coach Becky Hammon praised Young’s consistency and toughness this season, and said there’s a chance the 2019 No. 1 overall pick may be able to return sooner rather than later.

“I imagine a week, but I could be wrong,” said Hammon while preparing for Sunday’s 3 p.m. game against the Wings (6-4), who are in second place in the Western Conference behind the Aces (9-2).

While Young won’t play in the immediate future, point guard Chelsea Gray was not listed on the injury report despite a blow to the jaw near the end of Thursday’s game.

Gray collided with Sun guard Natisha Hiedeman with less than three minutes remaining, and was escorted to the locker room with a towel over her mouth. She received stitches after the game and did not return.

“She’s tough,” Hammon said. “She’s a competitor.”

Both Young and Gray were dressed to practice Saturday. Young didn’t participate much, but was not wearing a brace.

Hammon is grateful to have Gray back already, but replacing Young won’t be easy. The former Notre Dame star was enjoying a breakout season, leading the Aces in scoring (19.2 points per game) and leads in minutes played.

Young also has been the team’s best perimeter defender, often assigned to guard the opponent’s No. 1 scoring option.

“No one person is going to fill her shoes,” Hammon said. “If we can get two or three people to step up, be ready to play and be solid on both ends of the basketball court, that’s what we’re hoping for.”

The Aces have relied heavily on their starters all season and the team’s second unit hasn’t provided much scoring. They may be getting some bench reinforcements soon.

Veteran sharpshooter Riquna Williams also was ruled out against the Wings, expecting to miss her seventh consecutive game as she recovers from a left foot sprain. However, Williams was out of her boot and practiced Saturday, meaning a return to the court may be on the horizon.

Williams averaged nine points and two made 3s per game in two games played this season.

