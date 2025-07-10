105°F
Aces star ruled out for Mystics game with right wrist injury

Aces center A'ja Wilson looks down during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob ULTRA Arena Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 10, 2025 - 11:11 am
 
Updated July 10, 2025 - 11:15 am

Reigning WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson will miss the Aces road game against the Washington Mystics on Thursday with a right wrist injury.

Wilson was seen wearing a black wrist brace as she participated in her team’s shootaround Thursday morning at EagleBank Arena. She was ruled out soon after.

Wilson, 28, was hurt after going down hard on a drive to the basket in the first half of the Aces road loss to the New York Liberty on Tuesday. She underwent an MRI on Wednesday and was listed as questionable on the team’s injury report.

Wilson leads the Aces in almost every statistical category this season, including points (20.7), rebounds (8.7), steals (1.7) and blocks (2.4) per game.

She missed three games earlier this season after sustaining a concussion in a loss to the Los Angeles Sparks on June 11. The Aces went 2-1 in her absence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

