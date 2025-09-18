Aces star shares WNBA Defensive Player of the Year award

Aces star center A’ja Wilson and Minnesota Lynx forward Alanna Smith will share the honor as WNBA Defensive Player of the Year. It’s the third time Wilson has won the award.

Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams (5) jumps to take a shot over Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) at a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Seattle Storm at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Aug. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) reaches for the ball as Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride (21) steams possession during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Minnesota Lynx at T-Mobile Arena Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Atlanta Dream forward Nia Coffey (12) looks to pass around Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) during the first half of their WNBA game at the Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams (5) attempts to naviagate past Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) at a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Seattle Storm at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Aug. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams (5) jumps to take a shot over Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) at a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Seattle Storm at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Aug. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Aces star center A’ja Wilson has earned her third WNBA Defensive Player of the Year award in unprecedented fashion.

Wilson and Minnesota Lynx forward Alanna Smith will share the honor as Defensive Player of the Year, the WNBA announced Thursday.

Smith and Wilson received 29 votes each from a national panel of 72 sports writers and broadcasters.

It’s the first time in league history the award has been shared. Wilson and Smith, a first-time honoree, will each receive $5,150 and a commemorative trophy.

Wilson, 28, won her other Defensive Player of the Year awards in 2022 and 2023, when the Aces won back-to-back titles. She is also the reigning MVP and the favorite to win an unprecedented fourth award.

Wilson starred in the Aces’ 16-game win streak to close the regular season that helped them secure the No. 2 seed in the playoffs.

She led the league in blocks per game (2.3), total rebounds (407) and defensive rebounds (316). She was second in blocks (92) and rebounds per game (10.2) while also ranking third in steals (64) and tying for third in steals per game (1.6).

Smith helped Minnesota to a WNBA-leading 97.5 defensive rating. She ranked third in the league in blocks per game (1.9), block percentage (53.0) and blocks (80).

Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams finished third with nine votes, followed by Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (three) and Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (two).

