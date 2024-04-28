75°F
Aces star, WNBA legend announces retirement after 16-year career

Las Vegas Aces forward/center Candace Parker reacts to a referee’s call against the Las ...
Las Vegas Aces forward/center Candace Parker reacts to a referee’s call against the Las Vegas Aces during a game against the Indiana Fever on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 28, 2024 - 10:53 am
 
Updated April 28, 2024 - 10:58 am

Las Vegas Aces forward Candace Parker announced on her Instagram account Sunday she is retiring. The Aces confirmed her retirement in a message on social media.

“The Las Vegas Aces family is thankful for the role Candace played in the 2023 WNBA championship season and for giving all of us the opportunity to watch one of the GOATs of the game over the past two decades,” the team wrote in statement on X.

Parker appeared in 18 games with the Aces last season and averaged nine points per game. She underwent foot surgery in July and missed the remainder of the season.

“This offseason hasn’t been fun on a foot that isn’t cooperating,” Parker wrote in an Instagram post. “It’s no fun playing in pain (10 surgeries in my career) it’s no fun knowing what you could do, if only … it’s no fun hearing ‘she isn’t the same’ when I know why, it’s no fun accepting the fact you need surgery AGAIN.”

Parker, 38, re-signed with the Aces on a one-year contract in February. The Aces begin training camp Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

