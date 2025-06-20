103°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Aces

Aces star’s health status upgraded ahead of game against Storm

Aces center A'ja Wilson looks to the sidelines during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces a ...
Aces center A'ja Wilson looks to the sidelines during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob ULTRA Arena Friday, May 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Aces center A'ja Wilson looks down during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Los Angel ...
Aces still evaluating Wilson before Loyd’s latest matchup with Storm
‘21 turnovers. Think about that’: Aces’ lead dissolves in loss to Lynx
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) dribbles the ball during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces a ...
Aces preview: Wilson remains out for matchup with WNBA’s top team
3 takeaways from Aces’ loss: Wilson’s absence felt against Mercury
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2025 - 4:20 pm
 
Updated June 20, 2025 - 4:27 pm

Aces star A’ja Wilson is now expected to return to action Friday after missing three games while in concussion protocol.

Wilson’s status was upgraded to probable three hours before the game against the Seattle Storm at Michelob Ultra Arena. She was listed as questionable on Thursday.

The reigning WNBA MVP has missed the past three games after being hit in the face during a loss to the Los Angeles Sparks on June 11. The Aces went 1-2 in her absence.

Wilson leads the Aces in all the major statistical categories: points (20.9 per game), rebounds (9.6), assists (4.0), steals (2.0) and blocks (2.6).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES