Aces star’s health status upgraded ahead of game against Storm

Aces center A'ja Wilson looks to the sidelines during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob ULTRA Arena Friday, May 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces star A’ja Wilson is now expected to return to action Friday after missing three games while in concussion protocol.

Wilson’s status was upgraded to probable three hours before the game against the Seattle Storm at Michelob Ultra Arena. She was listed as questionable on Thursday.

The reigning WNBA MVP has missed the past three games after being hit in the face during a loss to the Los Angeles Sparks on June 11. The Aces went 1-2 in her absence.

Wilson leads the Aces in all the major statistical categories: points (20.9 per game), rebounds (9.6), assists (4.0), steals (2.0) and blocks (2.6).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

