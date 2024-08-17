Aces stumble out of Olympic break, fall to Liberty — PHOTOS

The Aces aren’t in Paris anymore. They lost to the New York Liberty in their first game back from the Olympics on Saturday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

In their first game back from the monthlong Olympic break, the Aces took a 79-67 loss to the New York Liberty at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday.

Between both teams, there were six Team USA players warming up on the court before the 2023 WNBA Finals rematch. Fans in the crowd wore plastic gold medals around their necks as they applauded each of the Olympians for their role in the U.S. winning its eighth consecutive gold medal a week ago.

None of the players significantly acknowledged the cheers. They weren’t in Paris anymore.

Olympians Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart led New York (23-4) with 23 and 18 points, respectively. Jonquel Jones recorded a double-double of 10 points and 17 boards.

Star forward A’ja Wilson led the Aces (16-9) with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Fellow U.S. Olympians Kelsey Plum and Chelsea Gray each contributed 13 points.

The Aces sent six players to the Olympics, including guard Jackie Young (Team USA), guard Tiffany Hayes (Azerbaijan 3x3) and center Megan Gustafson (Spain).

“At this point, we’re not going to harp on the break. It’s over. It’s done, it’s behind us. Really does not matter,” Wilson said. “We took care of that business. Now we’re here, and I think just our ‘want-to factor’ wasn’t there for 40 minutes.”

Here are three takeaways from the loss:

1. Better start, same complaints

The last time the Aces and Liberty met, Wilson was left in tears and Aces coach Becky Hammon lambasted her team for a slow start and lack of consistency.

Things started differently Saturday, but Hammon found herself in the same place. Only now you could argue things went worse, because the Aces’ final 67 points were a season low.

The Aces were humming at all cylinders in the opening quarter, and most of their success came from the 3-point line.

Wilson and Plum scored consecutive 3s, then Ionsescu answered with one for the Liberty. Gray made her second one of the game on the other end to give the Aces a 16-9 lead, forcing New York’s first timeout.

Although the Aces ended the opening frame with a 28-24 lead, they were outscored 18-8 in the second quarter and entered halftime with a 42-36 deficit. It was downhill from there.

The Aces came within four points in the final quarter (67-63) after back-to-back 3s from Gray and Stokes. But the Liberty countered with a 12-0 run to seal the game.

Then Hammon repeated a postgame press conference it feels like she’s conducted a million times this season.

She cursed, she apologized. She made it clear that she expects more from her players mentally. She said the X’s and O’s will come if the team continues to “do the small things” and maintain a hungry mindset throughout the game.

2. Olympic physicality

Ultimately, the Aces struggled to score and secure boards. They were outrebounded 46-30 and shot a rough 36.9 percent from the field.

Still, physicality and officiating were a significant part of Saturday’s game. Liberty coach Sandy Brondello joked pregame that her team struggled with avoiding fouls in their first matchup out of the break Thursday because international rules allowed them to do “whatever they wanted” during the Olympics.

The shift in officiating certainly didn’t favor the Aces, who found themselves on the band end of a few questionable calls. In the third quarter, Plum busted out what looked like an impressive basket and potential three-point play that was deemed an offensive foul, her third of the game.

In the fourth, Gray was called for blocking foul in a situation that could have easily been determined as a charge on Stewart. Hammon challenged, but the call was upheld.

“It’s frustrating,” Plum said. “I do think they played better than us, though, so I’m not going to say that’s why we lost.”

3. The road ahead

With the win, the Liberty became the first team to clinch a spot in the WNBA playoffs.

New York is now 2-0 against the Aces this season after losing the WNBA title to them last year. The teams don’t play again until Sept. 8.

Hammon said the Aces could learn something from the Liberty.

“New York’s very unselfish, and I think that’s probably their best attribute,” she said. “My message to the whole team is: You will actually play and shoot better when we get ball movement.”

The Aces will need to instill that feedback quickly, as they host the Los Angeles Sparks at 3 p.m. Sunday. Former Ace Dearica Hamby, who is suing the team for discrimination in federal court, always brings her best against the familiar opponent.

Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

Up next

Who: Sparks at Aces

When: 3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Michelob Ultra Arena

TV: Fox, SSSEN, NBAtv

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: Aces -16; total 167½