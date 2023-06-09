Aces suffer first loss of season; 11-game streak halted

The Aces fell behind early against the Connecticut Sun, and a 41-point eruption from wing DeWanna Bonnner helped seal the Aces’ first loss of the season.

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) shoots against Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner (24) while center Brionna Jones (42) grimaces behind them during the second half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball final series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Aces lost their first game of the season Thursday, falling 94-77 to the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Sixth-year guard Kelsey Plum scored 16 points and reigning MVP A’ja Wilson added 13, but it wasn’t enough as the Aces (7-1) fell behind early, ending their 11-game regular-season winning streak that dated back to last season.

Wing DeWanna Bonner, playing in her 14th season, scored a career-high 41 points for the Sun (7-2).

