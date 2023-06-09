Aces suffer first loss of season; 11-game streak halted
The Aces fell behind early against the Connecticut Sun, and a 41-point eruption from wing DeWanna Bonnner helped seal the Aces’ first loss of the season.
The Aces lost their first game of the season Thursday, falling 94-77 to the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.
Sixth-year guard Kelsey Plum scored 16 points and reigning MVP A’ja Wilson added 13, but it wasn’t enough as the Aces (7-1) fell behind early, ending their 11-game regular-season winning streak that dated back to last season.
Wing DeWanna Bonner, playing in her 14th season, scored a career-high 41 points for the Sun (7-2).
