84°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Aces

Aces suffer first loss of season; 11-game streak halted

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 8, 2023 - 6:04 pm
 
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) shoots against Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner (24 ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) shoots against Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner (24) while center Brionna Jones (42) grimaces behind them during the second half in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball final series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Aces lost their first game of the season Thursday, falling 94-77 to the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Sixth-year guard Kelsey Plum scored 16 points and reigning MVP A’ja Wilson added 13, but it wasn’t enough as the Aces (7-1) fell behind early, ending their 11-game regular-season winning streak that dated back to last season.

Wing DeWanna Bonner, playing in her 14th season, scored a career-high 41 points for the Sun (7-2).

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Michael Grimm ‘fighting for his life’ at Las Vegas hospital
Michael Grimm ‘fighting for his life’ at Las Vegas hospital
2
What does the ‘Q’ on ‘B’ Mountain in Henderson stand for?
What does the ‘Q’ on ‘B’ Mountain in Henderson stand for?
3
Man gets life in prison for Las Vegas rapper’s 2020 murder
Man gets life in prison for Las Vegas rapper’s 2020 murder
4
‘Incredibly hesitant’: Nevada lawmakers question A’s ballpark backers
‘Incredibly hesitant’: Nevada lawmakers question A’s ballpark backers
5
State Senate vote expected Thursday on A’s Las Vegas ballpark bill
State Senate vote expected Thursday on A’s Las Vegas ballpark bill
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Aces can tie record for franchise winning streak Thursday
Aces can tie record for franchise winning streak Thursday
Aces remain perfect despite 4th-quarter collapse against Sun
Aces remain perfect despite 4th-quarter collapse against Sun
‘They got a lot better’: Aces face rejuvenated Sun in Finals rematch
‘They got a lot better’: Aces face rejuvenated Sun in Finals rematch
Aces waive 3 players, including lone 2023 draft pick
Aces waive 3 players, including lone 2023 draft pick
A’ja Wilson’s defense helps Aces hold off Indiana
A’ja Wilson’s defense helps Aces hold off Indiana
Aces back on the road looking for first test of 2023 season
Aces back on the road looking for first test of 2023 season