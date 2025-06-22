Aces surge in 4th quarter to sink Caitlin Clark, Fever

The Aces controlled the fourth quarter to defeat Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on Sunday at a sold-out T-Mobile Arena.

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) and Aces guard Jackie Young (0) chat after a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, June 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Jackie Young smiles as she walks back to the court with her team after drawing a foul during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, June 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark scrambles to the basket as time runs out during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, June 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces center Kiah Stokes celebrates a foul during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, June 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) grabs the ball during a scramble for possession of it during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Indiana Fever at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, June 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Aces beat the Indiana Fever 89-81 on Sunday at a sold-out T-Mobile Arena to end a three-game losing streak.

After shooting 2-of-13 from the field in the first half, A’ja Wilson finished with 24 points to lead the Aces (6-7). Jackie Young recorded 19 points and five assists, and Chelsea Gray added 18 points.

The Fever led by 10 points in the third quarter, but the Aces scored a game-high 31 points in the final frame to secure the win.

Aliyah Boston had 26 points for the Fever (6-7). Star point guard Caitlin Clark had 19 points but shot 1-for-10 on 3-pointers.

The Aces swept the Fever in four regular-season games last year and will face them again July 3 in Indianapolis.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

