Aces surge in 4th quarter to sink Caitlin Clark, Fever
The Aces controlled the fourth quarter to defeat Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on Sunday at a sold-out T-Mobile Arena.
The Aces beat the Indiana Fever 89-81 on Sunday at a sold-out T-Mobile Arena to end a three-game losing streak.
After shooting 2-of-13 from the field in the first half, A’ja Wilson finished with 24 points to lead the Aces (6-7). Jackie Young recorded 19 points and five assists, and Chelsea Gray added 18 points.
The Fever led by 10 points in the third quarter, but the Aces scored a game-high 31 points in the final frame to secure the win.
Aliyah Boston had 26 points for the Fever (6-7). Star point guard Caitlin Clark had 19 points but shot 1-for-10 on 3-pointers.
The Aces swept the Fever in four regular-season games last year and will face them again July 3 in Indianapolis.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.