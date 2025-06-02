Aces survive late Storm push to win Commissioner’s Cup opener

The Aces had to hold off a late Seattle Storm rally to win their Commissioner’s Cup opener Sunday at Climate Pledge Arena.

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) points to Aces guard Jackie Young (0) during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob ULTRA Arena Friday, May 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Aces beat the Seattle Storm 75-70 on Sunday at Climate Pledge Arena.

A’ja Wilson led the Aces (4-2) with 19 points and seven rebounds.

Gabby Williams had 20 points for the Storm (3-4). Seattle trailed 61-47 entering the fourth quarter but rallied to make things close.

The Aces are now 1-0 in the WNBA’s Commissioner’s Cup.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.