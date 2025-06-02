Aces survive late Storm push to win Commissioner’s Cup opener
The Aces had to hold off a late Seattle Storm rally to win their Commissioner’s Cup opener Sunday at Climate Pledge Arena.
The Aces beat the Seattle Storm 75-70 on Sunday at Climate Pledge Arena.
A’ja Wilson led the Aces (4-2) with 19 points and seven rebounds.
Gabby Williams had 20 points for the Storm (3-4). Seattle trailed 61-47 entering the fourth quarter but rallied to make things close.
The Aces are now 1-0 in the WNBA’s Commissioner’s Cup.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.