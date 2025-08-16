Aces survive Mercury behind Wilson, Gray
A’ja Wilson posted a double-double of 30 points and 16 rebounds as the Aces beat the Phoenix Mercury 86-83 on Friday at PHX Arena in Phoenix for their sixth straight win.
Guard Jackie Young added 17 points for the Aces (20-14). Point guard Chelsea Gray recorded 14 points with nine assists. Gray also secured the game-clinching steal and block.
Satou Sabally scored 26 points to lead the Mercury (19-13).
