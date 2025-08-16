Aces survive Mercury behind Wilson, Gray

A’ja Wilson posted a double-double, and the Aces beat the Mercury on Friday at PHX Arena in Phoenix for their sixth straight win.

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) puts her mouthguard back in during a WNBA game between the Aces and Golden State Valkyries at Michelob ULTRA Arena Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson reacts during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever, Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

A’ja Wilson posted a double-double of 30 points and 16 rebounds as the Aces beat the Phoenix Mercury 86-83 on Friday at PHX Arena in Phoenix for their sixth straight win.

Guard Jackie Young added 17 points for the Aces (20-14). Point guard Chelsea Gray recorded 14 points with nine assists. Gray also secured the game-clinching steal and block.

Satou Sabally scored 26 points to lead the Mercury (19-13).

