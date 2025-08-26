Aces survive Sky to clinch spot in WNBA playoffs

The Aces were led by guard Jackie Young in their 11th straight win

Aces guard Jackie Young smiles as she gets off the floor during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

The Aces beat the Chicago Sky 79-74 on Monday at Wintrust Arena to become the second team this season to clinch a spot in the WNBA playoffs.

Guard Jackie Young led the Aces (25-14) with 22 points as they extended their win streak to 11 games. Reigning league MVP A’ja Wilson added 18 points and point guard Chelsea Gray scored 14.

Guard Ariel Atkins scored 30 points for the Sky (9-28).

