Aces tie for No. 1 seed, beat defending champion
Two Aces All-Stars led the way as the Aces defeated the Chicago Sky at Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday.
Guard Kelsey Plum scored 25 points and the Aces defeated the Chicago Sky 89-78 Thursday at Michelob Ultra Arena.
The victory tied the Aces (25-10) for first place in the WNBA with the Sky (25-10) and gave them the tiebreaker in the season series. If the Aces defeat Seattle at home Sunday, they will have the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.
Jackie Young added 22 points in the victory.
Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.