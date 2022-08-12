Aces tie for No. 1 seed, beat defending champion

Two Aces All-Stars led the way as the Aces defeated the Chicago Sky at Michelob Ultra Arena on Thursday.

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) breaks away with the ball after stealing possession from Chicago Sky guard Rebekah Gardner, center, while Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) eyes a Chicago Sky pass while Chicago Sky guard Julie Allemand (20) moves down court next to her during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) and Chicago Sky guard Kahleah Copper (2) collide while trying to keep the ball in bounds during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) reaches to defend against Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot, right, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Chicago Sky guard Julie Allemand (20) and Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) jump to catch a pass during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) fights for possession with Chicago Sky forward Azura Stevens, left, and guard Julie Allemand (20) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Guard Kelsey Plum scored 25 points and the Aces defeated the Chicago Sky 89-78 Thursday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

The victory tied the Aces (25-10) for first place in the WNBA with the Sky (25-10) and gave them the tiebreaker in the season series. If the Aces defeat Seattle at home Sunday, they will have the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

Jackie Young added 22 points in the victory.

