Aces’ title parade set for Tuesday on Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray, center left, speaks to her team after losing Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final series against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Uncasville, Conneticut. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates after scoring during the first half in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final series against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conneticut. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas will celebrate the Aces’ WNBA championship with a parade on Tuesday on the Las Vegas Strip.

The Aces’ procession will begin near Caesars Palace, where they’ll make a short trip southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard, arriving at the Bellagio, where a stage will be set up in front of the Fountains of Bellagio, according to Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft.

Sunday the Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun 78-71 in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals to claim their first title in franchise history. The victory also marks the first major league Las Vegas team to win a championship.

“That’s where the gathering will be and fans will be invited to come out,” Naft said. “It will be a fairly short parade route. They’ll take out the southbound lanes of traffic for the event.”

The event is slated to occur around sundown and is scheduled to last about an hour, Naft said. About four vehicles will transport the team to the staging area at the Bellagio during the parade procession.

Naft will present the Aces the key to the Strip during the ceremony. Gov. Steve Sisolak is also slated to participate in the event.

“We’ve quickly transformed into the sports capital of the world and where better to celebrate the first (major professional sports) championship than in Clark County,” Naft said. “I just think it’s thrilling as somebody who grew up here, I could never have envisioned where we are today. I’m just so proud of the team and their leadership, the activism they’re doing here in the community and what it means for the future of sports in Nevada.”

With a push to land major league sports team in Las Vegas starting with the Golden Knights, then the Aces and Raiders, there are talks being had to land more teams, including the NBA, MLB and MLS.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority plays a substantial role in courting such teams. Seeing the Aces win a title within the first four years of the team relocating is the icing on the cake for LVCVA CEO and President Steve Hill.

“They’ve certainly played well and we’re proud of them,” Hill said. “We’re thrilled that the Aces are in town.”

