Aces to celebrate WNBA championship at White House

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will welcome the Aces to the White House next month to celebrate their 2022 WNBA championship.

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson, also the 2022 WNBA MVP, holds up the WNBA Championship trophy during a parade in her team’s honor on Sept. 20, 2022, on the Strip. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

President Joe Biden stands with first lady Jill Biden during a political rally at the Philadelphia Convention Center in Philadelphia on June 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will welcome the Aces to the White House on Aug. 25 to celebrate their 2022 WNBA championship, the White House announced Monday afternoon.

In September 2022, the Aces won their first WNBA championship in the franchise’s history, which also marked the first major-league championship by a Las Vegas team.

The announcement of the White House visit comes just about one month after the Aces’ A’ja Wilson asked on Twitter when the team’s White House visit would be. The tweet came after Biden congratulated the Golden Knights on their Stanley Cup win, although a plan to visit the White House was already in the works, an Aces spokesperson previously told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

This is a developing story. Check Back for updates.

