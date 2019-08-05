Aces to finish quake-delayed game against Washington Mystics

The two WNBA powers are set to finish Monday what they started last month, this time at 7 p.m. inside T-Mobile Arena because of a scheduling conflict at Mandalay Bay.

Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8) guards Washington Mystics forward LaToya Sanders (30) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 20, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Aces trailed the Washington Mystics 51-36 late in the first half on July 5 when an earthquake shook Las Vegas — and Mandalay Bay Events Center, prompting a stoppage in play and, moments later, a postponement at halftime.

Let’s try this again.

The two WNBA powers will finish Monday what they started last month, this time at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena because of a scheduling conflict at Mandalay Bay. The Mystics are concluding a West Coast road trip and the Aces were supposed to be idle until Friday, rendering Monday the perfect day to complete the game.

A pivotal game at that, as they jostle for position near the top of the league’s standings.

“It’s perfectly into our schedule,” Las Vegas coach Bill Laimbeer said. “It is what it is. It’s only a half. It was the only availability we had, so we’re going to go for it.”

The Aces are 1-1 against the Mystics this year, though their victory came against an outfit devoid of its superstar forward, Elena Delle Donne, who was out with a facial fracture. She was healthy for the first outing in June, though, and during the earthquake.

Las Vegas was outscored 146-108 in those six quarters.

“I’m disappointed in the way we showed up today again. It’s very frustrating,” Laimbeer said July 5. “I just don’t understand how we can come out with that flatness again. It’s worrisome.”

Las Vegas (15-7), however, has won seven of nine since that particular game, and beat the Mystics in Washington on July 13. Delle Donne didn’t play but is healthy now for Washington (14-7). She said the Mystics are going to approach the half like a regular game.

“We’re going to prepare for it, come out like it’s the first half of the game. Like it’s 0-0,” Delle Donne said after the recent All-Star Game in Las Vegas. “They’re playing great basketball. They’re really tough. … We’ve got to definitely be ready and focused.”

