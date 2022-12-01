Aces to open title defense at Seattle — FULL SCHEDULE

The defending WNBA champion Aces will open the 2023 season May 20 at Seattle, according to the 40-game schedule announced by the league Wednesday.

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) kisses the 2022 WNBA Championship trophy while teammates Jackie Young, left, Aisha Sheppard, second from left, and Kiah Stokes, right, eye the piece after they won Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final series against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conneticut. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Aces will then play May 25 at Los Angeles before opening their 20-game home schedule at Michelob Ultra Arena on May 27 against Los Angeles.

The Aces will then play May 25 at Los Angeles before opening their 20-game home schedule at Michelob Ultra Arena on May 27 against Los Angeles.

The Aces won their first title last season, beating the Connecticut Sun 3-1 in the WNBA Finals.

The WNBA expanded its regular season to 40 games in 2023, up from a record 36 in 2022.

The All-Star Game will take place on July 15, and the third annual Commissioner’s Cup — the in-season tournament — will take place from May 19 to July 12.

ACES SCHEDULE

Home games at Michelob Ultra Arena, unless noted

May 20, noon: at Seattle Storm

May 25, 7 p.m.: at Los Angeles Sparks

May 27, 6 p.m. vs. Los Angeles Sparks

May 28, 6 p.m.: vs. Minnesota Lynx

June 2, 4:30 p.m.: at Atlanta Dream

June 4, 1 p.m.: at Indiana Fever

June 6, 4 p.m.: at Connecticut Sun

June 8, 4 p.m.: at Connecticut Sun

June 11, noon: vs. Chicago Sky

June 15, 7 p.m.: vs. Seattle Storm

June 18, 6 p.m.: vs. Minnesota Lynx

June 21, 12:30 p.m.: at Phoenix Mercury

June 24, 6 p.m.: vs. Indiana Fever

June 26, 7 p.m.: vs. Indiana Fever

June 29, 7 p.m.: vs. New York Liberty

July 1, noon: vs. Connecticut Sun

July 5, 7 p.m.: vs. Dallas Wings

July 7, 5 p.m.: at Dallas Wings

July 9, 4 p.m.: at Minnesota Lynx

July 11, 7 p.m.: vs. Phoenix Mercury

July 12, 7 p.m.: at Los Angeles Sparks

July 20, 7 p.m.: at Seattle Storm

July 22, 5 p.m.: at Minnesota Lynx

July 25, 4 p.m.: at Chicago Sky

July 30, 3 p.m.: vs. Dallas Wings

Aug. 1, 7 p.m.: vs. Atlanta Dream

Aug. 6, noon: at New York Liberty

Aug. 8, 5 p.m.: at Dallas Wings

Aug. 11, 7 p.m.: vs. Washington Mystics

Aug. 13, 6 p.m.: vs. Atlanta Dream

Aug. 17, 7 p.m.: vs. New York Liberty

Aug. 19, noon: vs. Los Angeles Sparks

Aug. 22, 4 p.m.: at Atlanta Dream

Aug. 24, 5 p.m.: at Chicago Sky

Aug. 26, 4 p.m.: at Washington Mystics

Aug. 28, 4 p.m.: at New York Liberty

Aug. 31, 7 p.m.: vs. Washington Mystics

Sept. 2, 6 p.m.: vs. Seattle Storm

Sept. 8, 7 p.m.: at Phoenix Mercury

Sept. 10, noon: vs. Phoenix Mercury (at T-Mobile Arena)