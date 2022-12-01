Aces to open title defense at Seattle — FULL SCHEDULE
The defending WNBA champion Aces will open the 2023 season May 20 at Seattle, according to the 40-game schedule announced by the league Wednesday.
The Aces will then play May 25 at Los Angeles before opening their 20-game home schedule at Michelob Ultra Arena on May 27 against Los Angeles.
The Aces won their first title last season, beating the Connecticut Sun 3-1 in the WNBA Finals.
The WNBA expanded its regular season to 40 games in 2023, up from a record 36 in 2022.
The All-Star Game will take place on July 15, and the third annual Commissioner’s Cup — the in-season tournament — will take place from May 19 to July 12.
ACES SCHEDULE
Home games at Michelob Ultra Arena, unless noted
May 20, noon: at Seattle Storm
May 25, 7 p.m.: at Los Angeles Sparks
May 27, 6 p.m. vs. Los Angeles Sparks
May 28, 6 p.m.: vs. Minnesota Lynx
June 2, 4:30 p.m.: at Atlanta Dream
June 4, 1 p.m.: at Indiana Fever
June 6, 4 p.m.: at Connecticut Sun
June 8, 4 p.m.: at Connecticut Sun
June 11, noon: vs. Chicago Sky
June 15, 7 p.m.: vs. Seattle Storm
June 18, 6 p.m.: vs. Minnesota Lynx
June 21, 12:30 p.m.: at Phoenix Mercury
June 24, 6 p.m.: vs. Indiana Fever
June 26, 7 p.m.: vs. Indiana Fever
June 29, 7 p.m.: vs. New York Liberty
July 1, noon: vs. Connecticut Sun
July 5, 7 p.m.: vs. Dallas Wings
July 7, 5 p.m.: at Dallas Wings
July 9, 4 p.m.: at Minnesota Lynx
July 11, 7 p.m.: vs. Phoenix Mercury
July 12, 7 p.m.: at Los Angeles Sparks
July 20, 7 p.m.: at Seattle Storm
July 22, 5 p.m.: at Minnesota Lynx
July 25, 4 p.m.: at Chicago Sky
July 30, 3 p.m.: vs. Dallas Wings
Aug. 1, 7 p.m.: vs. Atlanta Dream
Aug. 6, noon: at New York Liberty
Aug. 8, 5 p.m.: at Dallas Wings
Aug. 11, 7 p.m.: vs. Washington Mystics
Aug. 13, 6 p.m.: vs. Atlanta Dream
Aug. 17, 7 p.m.: vs. New York Liberty
Aug. 19, noon: vs. Los Angeles Sparks
Aug. 22, 4 p.m.: at Atlanta Dream
Aug. 24, 5 p.m.: at Chicago Sky
Aug. 26, 4 p.m.: at Washington Mystics
Aug. 28, 4 p.m.: at New York Liberty
Aug. 31, 7 p.m.: vs. Washington Mystics
Sept. 2, 6 p.m.: vs. Seattle Storm
Sept. 8, 7 p.m.: at Phoenix Mercury
Sept. 10, noon: vs. Phoenix Mercury (at T-Mobile Arena)