Aces to play Indiana Fever twice this weekend

The Aces’ Jackie Young is morphing into a two-way menace who can score, create and stifle opposing guards and wings.

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) looks to pass against Los Angeles Sparks guard Bria Holmes (32) during the third quarter of a WNBA basketball game in Las Vegas, Friday, May 21, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Who: Aces vs. Fever

When: 7:30 p.m., Friday

Where: Michelob Ultra Arena

TV: MyLVTV

About the Aces (3-2): Third-year guard Jackie Young scored a career-high 21 points last Tuesday against the Seattle Storm, only to eclipse that mark Wednesday with 27 points in an 85-79 victory over the Phoenix Mercury.

The 6-foot Young is morphing into a two-way menace who can score, create and stifle opposing guards and wings. She’s averaging 16.2 points per game, good for second on the team.

A’ja Wilson leads the way with 17.8 points and 8.0 rebounds. Frontcourt mate Liz Cambage posts 13 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

Point guard Chelsea Gray runs the show with efficiency, logging 12.8 points and 6.0 assists while shooting 52.8 percent from the field and 40 percent from 3-point range.

About the Fever (1-5): The WNBA’s annual cellar dwellers are off to another slow start, losing five of their first six games and struggling to establish continuity. But fourth-year guard Kelsey Mitchell is still one of the league’s better scorers, averaging a team-high 15.7 points on 44 percent shooting.

Third-year center Teaira McCowan stands 6 feet, 7 inches and has the size to match up with Cambage in the post. She averages 10.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks.

The Aces should have no trouble scoring against the Fever, who allow 103.8 points per 100 possessions — giving them the second-worst defensive rating in the league.

They’ll play Las Vegas again on Sunday as the league aims to minimize travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sam Gordon Review-Journal