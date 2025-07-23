Aces topple Dream in 1st game following WNBA’s All-Star break
The Aces beat the Atlanta Dream at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday in their first game following the WNBA’s All-Star break.
The Aces beat the Atlanta Dream 87-72 on Tuesday at Michelob Ultra Arena in their first game following the WNBA’s All-Star break.
A’ja Wilson led the Aces (12-11) with 24 points and guard Dana Evans added 14 points off the bench.
Allisha Gray had 24 points for the Dream (13-10).
The Aces next visit the Indiana Fever on Thursday to kick off a five-game road trip.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.