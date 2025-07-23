Aces topple Dream in 1st game following WNBA’s All-Star break

The Aces beat the Atlanta Dream at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday in their first game following the WNBA’s All-Star break.

Aces president discusses roster moves in Q&A: ‘We believe in this team’

Aces in talks with WNBA to host 2026 All-Star Game

Aces head into All-Star break after roller-coaster win over Wings

Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) brings the ball up court past Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (15) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Las Vegas.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Aces guard Jackie Young (0) brings the ball up court under pressure from Atlanta Dream guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (32) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Las Vegas.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) looks to pass the ball under pressure from Atlanta Dream forward Brionna Jones (24) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Las Vegas.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) drives past Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (15) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Las Vegas.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) reacts to a three-pointer scored by Aces guard Dana Evans, right, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Atlanta Dream at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Las Vegas.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) drives to the basket against Atlanta Dream guard Jordin Canada (3) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Las Vegas.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) shoots over Atlanta Dream forward Naz Hillmon (0) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Las Vegas.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) reaches for the ball as Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray, right, loses possession during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Las Vegas.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Aces forward NaLyssa Smith (3) shoots over Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner (42) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Las Vegas.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) brings the ball up court against the Atlanta Dream during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Las Vegas.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) shoots over Atlanta Dream guard Jordin Canada (3) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Las Vegas.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Aces head coach Becky Hammon motions to the bench during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Atlanta Dream at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Las Vegas.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner (42) moves the ball around Aces forward NaLyssa Smith (3) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Las Vegas.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Aces guard Jackie Young (0) drives to the basket against the Atlanta Dream during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Las Vegas.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) brings the ball up court against the Atlanta Dream during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Las Vegas.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Aces forward NaLyssa Smith (3) knocks a rebound away from Atlanta Dream forward Brionna Jones (24) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Las Vegas.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) is introduced before playing the Atlanta Dream in a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Las Vegas.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Aces guard Dana Evans (11) drives to the basket under pressure from Atlanta Dream guard Jordin Canada (3) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Las Vegas.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) drives the ball as Atlanta Dream forward Naz Hillmon (0) defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Las Vegas.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Aces beat the Atlanta Dream 87-72 on Tuesday at Michelob Ultra Arena in their first game following the WNBA’s All-Star break.

A’ja Wilson led the Aces (12-11) with 24 points and guard Dana Evans added 14 points off the bench.

Allisha Gray had 24 points for the Dream (13-10).

The Aces next visit the Indiana Fever on Thursday to kick off a five-game road trip.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.