Aces

Aces topple Dream in 1st game following WNBA’s All-Star break

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) drives the ball as Atlanta Dream forward Naz Hillmon (0) defends d ...
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) drives the ball as Atlanta Dream forward Naz Hillmon (0) defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Las Vegas.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Aces guard Dana Evans (11) drives to the basket under pressure from Atlanta Dream guard Jordin ...
Aces guard Dana Evans (11) drives to the basket under pressure from Atlanta Dream guard Jordin Canada (3) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Las Vegas.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) is introduced before playing the Atlanta Dream in a WNBA basketbal ...
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) is introduced before playing the Atlanta Dream in a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Las Vegas.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Aces forward NaLyssa Smith (3) knocks a rebound away from Atlanta Dream forward Brionna Jones ( ...
Aces forward NaLyssa Smith (3) knocks a rebound away from Atlanta Dream forward Brionna Jones (24) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Las Vegas.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) brings the ball up court against the Atlanta Dream during the firs ...
Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) brings the ball up court against the Atlanta Dream during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Las Vegas.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Aces guard Jackie Young (0) drives to the basket against the Atlanta Dream during the first hal ...
Aces guard Jackie Young (0) drives to the basket against the Atlanta Dream during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Las Vegas.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner (42) moves the ball around Aces forward NaLyssa Smith (3) ...
Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner (42) moves the ball around Aces forward NaLyssa Smith (3) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Las Vegas.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Aces head coach Becky Hammon motions to the bench during the first half of a WNBA basketball ga ...
Aces head coach Becky Hammon motions to the bench during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Atlanta Dream at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Las Vegas.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) shoots over Atlanta Dream guard Jordin Canada (3) during the firs ...
Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) shoots over Atlanta Dream guard Jordin Canada (3) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Las Vegas.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) brings the ball up court against the Atlanta Dream during the first ...
Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) brings the ball up court against the Atlanta Dream during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Las Vegas.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Aces forward NaLyssa Smith (3) shoots over Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner (42) during the ...
Aces forward NaLyssa Smith (3) shoots over Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner (42) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Las Vegas.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) reaches for the ball as Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray, right, l ...
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) reaches for the ball as Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray, right, loses possession during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Las Vegas.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) shoots over Atlanta Dream forward Naz Hillmon (0) during the first ...
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) shoots over Atlanta Dream forward Naz Hillmon (0) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Las Vegas.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) drives to the basket against Atlanta Dream guard Jordin Canada (3) ...
Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) drives to the basket against Atlanta Dream guard Jordin Canada (3) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Las Vegas.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) reacts to a three-pointer scored by Aces guard Dana Evans, right, ...
Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) reacts to a three-pointer scored by Aces guard Dana Evans, right, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Atlanta Dream at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Las Vegas.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) drives past Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (15) during the first ...
Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) drives past Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (15) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Las Vegas.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) looks to pass the ball under pressure from Atlanta Dream forward B ...
Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) looks to pass the ball under pressure from Atlanta Dream forward Brionna Jones (24) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Las Vegas.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Aces guard Jackie Young (0) brings the ball up court under pressure from Atlanta Dream guard Sh ...
Aces guard Jackie Young (0) brings the ball up court under pressure from Atlanta Dream guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (32) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Las Vegas.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) brings the ball up court past Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (15) ...
Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) brings the ball up court past Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (15) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Las Vegas.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 22, 2025 - 9:16 pm
 

The Aces beat the Atlanta Dream 87-72 on Tuesday at Michelob Ultra Arena in their first game following the WNBA’s All-Star break.

A’ja Wilson led the Aces (12-11) with 24 points and guard Dana Evans added 14 points off the bench.

Allisha Gray had 24 points for the Dream (13-10).

The Aces next visit the Indiana Fever on Thursday to kick off a five-game road trip.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com.

