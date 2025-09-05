Aces topple Lynx, set franchise record with 13th straight win
The Aces set a franchise record with their 13th straight win Thursday at T-Mobile Arena and moved into second place in the WNBA standings.
Three-time MVP A’ja Wilson scored 31 points and the Aces defeated the Minnesota Lynx 97-87 on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena for their 13th straight win, a new franchise record.
The Aces (27-14) moved into second place in the WNBA standings with the victory with three games remaining in the regular season. The Lynx (32-9) have already clinched first place.
Guard Jackie Young added 20 points for the Aces. Minnesota forward Napheesa Collier, the betting favorite to win this year’s MVP award over Wilson, had 12 points and six rebounds.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
