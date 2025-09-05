Aces topple Lynx, set franchise record with 13th straight win

The Aces set a franchise record with their 13th straight win Thursday at T-Mobile Arena and moved into second place in the WNBA standings.

Aces center A'ja Wilson celebrates a three point shot during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Minnesota Lynx at T-Mobile Arena Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces head coach Becky Hammon gathers her players during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Minnesota Lynx at T-Mobile Arena Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) reacts to a foul being called on the Minnesota Lynx during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Minnesota Lynx at T-Mobile Arena Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces center A'ja Wilson warms up before a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Minnesota Lynx at T-Mobile Arena Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

An Aces fan holds up a sign in support of ending gun violence during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Minnesota Lynx at T-Mobile Arena Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) reaches for the ball as Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride (21) gains possession during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Minnesota Lynx at T-Mobile Arena Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces guard Dana Evans (11) drives the ball towards the net as Minnesota Lynx guard Natisha Hiedeman (2) guards her during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Minnesota Lynx at T-Mobile Arena Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) puts up a shot as Minnesota Lynx forward Jessica Shepard (15) guards her during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Minnesota Lynx at T-Mobile Arena Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces center A'ja Wilson celebrates a three point shot during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Minnesota Lynx at T-Mobile Arena Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Three-time MVP A’ja Wilson scored 31 points and the Aces defeated the Minnesota Lynx 97-87 on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena for their 13th straight win, a new franchise record.

The Aces (27-14) moved into second place in the WNBA standings with the victory with three games remaining in the regular season. The Lynx (32-9) have already clinched first place.

Guard Jackie Young added 20 points for the Aces. Minnesota forward Napheesa Collier, the betting favorite to win this year’s MVP award over Wilson, had 12 points and six rebounds.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

