Aces

Aces topple Lynx, set franchise record with 13th straight win

Aces center A'ja Wilson celebrates a three point shot during a WNBA basketball game betwee ...
Aces center A'ja Wilson celebrates a three point shot during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Minnesota Lynx at T-Mobile Arena Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) puts up a shot as Minnesota Lynx forward Jessica Shepard (15) ...
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) puts up a shot as Minnesota Lynx forward Jessica Shepard (15) guards her during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Minnesota Lynx at T-Mobile Arena Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Aces guard Dana Evans (11) drives the ball towards the net as Minnesota Lynx guard Natisha Hied ...
Aces guard Dana Evans (11) drives the ball towards the net as Minnesota Lynx guard Natisha Hiedeman (2) guards her during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Minnesota Lynx at T-Mobile Arena Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) reaches for the ball as Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride (21) ga ...
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) reaches for the ball as Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride (21) gains possession during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Minnesota Lynx at T-Mobile Arena Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
An Aces fan holds up a sign in support of ending gun violence during a WNBA basketball game bet ...
An Aces fan holds up a sign in support of ending gun violence during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Minnesota Lynx at T-Mobile Arena Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Aces center A'ja Wilson warms up before a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Minnes ...
Aces center A'ja Wilson warms up before a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Minnesota Lynx at T-Mobile Arena Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) reacts to a foul being called on the Minnesota Lynx during a ...
Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) reacts to a foul being called on the Minnesota Lynx during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Minnesota Lynx at T-Mobile Arena Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Aces head coach Becky Hammon gathers her players during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces ...
Aces head coach Becky Hammon gathers her players during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Minnesota Lynx at T-Mobile Arena Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 4, 2025 - 8:53 pm
 

Three-time MVP A’ja Wilson scored 31 points and the Aces defeated the Minnesota Lynx 97-87 on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena for their 13th straight win, a new franchise record.

The Aces (27-14) moved into second place in the WNBA standings with the victory with three games remaining in the regular season. The Lynx (32-9) have already clinched first place.

Guard Jackie Young added 20 points for the Aces. Minnesota forward Napheesa Collier, the betting favorite to win this year’s MVP award over Wilson, had 12 points and six rebounds.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

