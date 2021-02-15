Aces trade Lindsay Allen to Fever, swap draft picks

Lindsay Allen became expendable when the Aces recently signed three-time All-Star Chelsea Gray to play point guard.

Las Vegas Aces guard Lindsay Allen pushes the ball up the court during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky, Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The Aces traded point guard Lindsay Allen to the Indiana Fever. The clubs also swapped second-round picks in this year’s WNBA draft.

The trade of picks meant the Aces now get the No. 14 selection, while the Fever take the No. 24 slot. In this year’s draft, the Aces also have the 12th and 36th picks.

Allen became expendable when the Aces signed three-time All-Star Chelsea Gray nearly two weeks ago to play point guard. Gray most recently played for the Los Angeles Sparks.

