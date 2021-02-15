65°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Aces

Aces trade Lindsay Allen to Fever, swap draft picks

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 15, 2021 - 2:31 pm
 
Las Vegas Aces guard Lindsay Allen pushes the ball up the court during the first half of a WNBA ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Lindsay Allen pushes the ball up the court during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky, Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The Aces traded point guard Lindsay Allen to the Indiana Fever. The clubs also swapped second-round picks in this year’s WNBA draft.

The trade of picks meant the Aces now get the No. 14 selection, while the Fever take the No. 24 slot. In this year’s draft, the Aces also have the 12th and 36th picks.

Allen became expendable when the Aces signed three-time All-Star Chelsea Gray nearly two weeks ago to play point guard. Gray most recently played for the Los Angeles Sparks.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$231K table game jackpot connects on the Strip
$231K table game jackpot connects on the Strip
2
Daytona 500 postponed for first time ever; race set for 9 a.m. Monday
Daytona 500 postponed for first time ever; race set for 9 a.m. Monday
3
Brayden Smith, ‘Jeopardy!’ champ from Las Vegas, dies at 24
Brayden Smith, ‘Jeopardy!’ champ from Las Vegas, dies at 24
4
Kyle Busch’s Daytona dream ends in violent last-lap crash
Kyle Busch’s Daytona dream ends in violent last-lap crash
5
‘X Rocks’ show caters to adults in new Las Vegas Strip venue
‘X Rocks’ show caters to adults in new Las Vegas Strip venue
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Aces' Kayla McBride (21) moves the ball against Chicago Sky during the first half of ...
Aces to lose Kayla McBride, add Chelsea Gray
By / RJ

Guard Kayla McBride had spent her entire career in the Aces’ organization, going back to when the franchise was based in San Antonio. She averaged 12.5 points last season.