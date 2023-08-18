96°F
Aces

Ace’s triple-double leads bounce-back win against Liberty

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 17, 2023 - 9:05 pm
 
Updated August 17, 2023 - 9:17 pm
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) celebrates after scoring while forward A'ja Wilson (22) ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) celebrates after scoring while forward A'ja Wilson (22) runs up the court during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) shoots against Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0 ...
New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) shoots against Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) drives between Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clar ...
New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) drives between Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark, left, and center Kiah Stokes during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) defends while New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart ...
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) defends while New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) shoots during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) shoots against Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes, b ...
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) shoots against Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes, behind, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon shouts from the sidelines during the first half of a WNB ...
Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon shouts from the sidelines during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) works the ball against New York Liberty forward Betnijah ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) works the ball against New York Liberty forward Betnijah Laney (44) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) dribbles away the game’s final seconds while Aces ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) dribbles away the game’s final seconds while Aces guard Kierstan Bell (1) cheers for Gray during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. Gray scored her first franchise triple-double with 10 rebounds and 11 assists. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Aces beat the New York Liberty 88-75 on Thursday at Michelob Ultra Arena. The win keeps the Aces undefeated on their home court during the regular season.

Chelsea Gray scored 22 points for the Aces (28-3) and registered a triple-double with 10 rebounds and 11 assists. Sabrina Ionescu had 22 points to lead the Liberty (24-7).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.

