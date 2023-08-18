Ace’s triple-double leads bounce-back win against Liberty

The backcourt led the way as the Aces rebounded to beat the Liberty on Thursday at Michelob Ultra Arena after losing to New York on Tuesday.

The Aces beat the New York Liberty 88-75 on Thursday at Michelob Ultra Arena. The win keeps the Aces undefeated on their home court during the regular season.

Chelsea Gray scored 22 points for the Aces (28-3) and registered a triple-double with 10 rebounds and 11 assists. Sabrina Ionescu had 22 points to lead the Liberty (24-7).

