Aces two-time executive of the year hired away from team

Reigning two-time WNBA Executive of the Year Dan Padover is leaving the Aces to join the Atlanta Dream’s front office.

Aces general manager Dan Padover (middle) meets with head coach Bill Laimbeer and assistant coach Vickie Johnson on Monday, April 8, 2019. Courtesy Las Vegas Aces.

Padover, who served as the Aces general manager of basketball operations, will assume a similar role with the Dream as they name him general manager and executive vice president of basketball operations, the team announced Monday.

“We set out to create a leadership group with experience building winning teams underpinned by a values-based culture,” Larry Gottesdiener, owner and chairman of the Dream said in a statement. “Dan is one of the most well-respected executives in the WNBA with a track record that speaks for itself.”

Padover has spent 10 years in the WNBA with stints in Philadelphia, New York and New Jersey before being hired by the Aces in December 2018. The Aces had the WNBA’s best record in 2020 and the second best record this past season.

The Aces went on to lose in the WNBA finals to the Seattle Storm in 2020 and were knocked out of the playoffs this past season in Game 5 of their semifinals match up with the Phoenix Mercury.

“To build an organization from the ground up with new ownership and new leadership in a top-ten market like Atlanta is such a unique and exciting opportunity,” Padover in a statement. “My ultimate goal is to help create a model WNBA franchise and bring a championship to the city. Rebuilds don’t happen overnight, but this organization is now uniquely positioned to create a winning culture.”

Padover’s hiring comes as the Dream finalize rebuilding their staff following new ownership buying the team in February.

Aces President Nikki Fargas wasn’t immediately available for comment.

