Aces

Aces under investigation by WNBA

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 8, 2023 - 1:40 pm
 
Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis arrives early before Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final series against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conneticut. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Aces are under investigation, the WNBA announced Wednesday, due to their conduct surrounding the exit of All-Star forward and eight-year veteran Dearica Hamby.

A source with knowledge of the situation told the Review-Journal that the investigation also includes allegations reported earlier Wednesday that the Aces engaged in salary cap circumvention.

“The WNBA is currently conducting an investigation involving the Las Vegas Aces in connection with allegations raised in a recent social media post by Dearica Hamby,” a league spokesman said in a statement to the Review-Journal.

The WNBA is investigating Hamby’s allegations that the Las Vegas Aces bullied and manipulated her for being pregnant, the league said in a statement Wednesday.

The Aces have not responded to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

