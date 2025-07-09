Aces update star player’s status from wrist injury

A’ja Wilson, the reigning WNBA MVP, went down hard on a drive to the basket and injured her right wrist during the Aces’ loss Tuesday at the New York Liberty.

Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) signals to a referee after failing to draw a foul during a WNBA game between the Aces and Washington Mystics at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Thursday June 26, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aces center A'ja Wilson looks to the sidelines during a WNBA basketball game between the Aces and Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob ULTRA Arena Friday, May 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces star forward A’ja Wilson was listed as questionable with a right wrist injury on the team’s injury report Wednesday for Thursday’s game at the Washington Mystics.

The update comes after Wilson, the reigning WNBA MVP, went down hard on a drive to the basket with 4:13 left in the first half of an 87-78 loss Tuesday at the New York Liberty.

Wilson remained on the court in pain for a while as her teammates shielded her from cameras until she was able to get up on her own. Liberty guard Natasha Cloud was one of the players who rushed to Wilson after the fall, giving towels to Aces players so that they could provide some cover.

Wilson briefly returned to the game because “she’s a competitor” and refused to allow the Aces to use one of their timeouts to substitute her out, coach Becky Hammon said.

Hammon also told reporters that Wilson would undergo an MRI, which would diagnose any soft tissue injuries to her muscles, tendons, ligaments and cartilage.

Wilson thanked the hosting team and her teammates in a social media post via Threads that confirmed she underwent imaging Wednesday morning.

“Welp! Nothing wakes you up like the sound of an MRI machine lol! but just wanna say thank you all for prayers! NYL thank you sooooo much for the quick help & privacy. I truly appreciate it,” Wilson wrote. “To my squad, thank you for preventing my crash out lol! God has a plan that I’ll never question. We are gonna be alright!”

Wilson missed three games this season after sustaining a concussion in a 97-89 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks on June 11. The team went 2-1 in her absence.

“She absolutely does not want to sit out or go out of a game,” Hammon said Tuesday. “But then, there’s the reality of physically what happens out there. … Our season is bigger than just this one game, so we want to make sure she’s good to go and not put her at any risk for injury or anything damaging.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

