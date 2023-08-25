Aces visit White House to celebrate WNBA championship

The Aces visited the White House on Friday to celebrate their 2022 WNBA championship with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Vice President Harris Welcomes the Las Vegas Aces to Celebrate their 2022 WNBA Championship (The White House/YouTube)

Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis, left, and head coach Becky Hammon stand alongside their cheering team as they receive the 2022 WNBA Championship trophy after winning against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conneticut. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff arrive in the East Room of the White House following a dinner reception for the governors and their spouses on Feb. 11, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

The Aces visited the White House on Friday in celebration of their 2022 WNBA championship.

They were hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff.

The Aces will stay in Washington to face the Mystics at 4 p.m. Saturday at Entertainment and Sports Arena.

