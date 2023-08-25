94°F
Aces

Aces visit White House to celebrate WNBA championship

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 25, 2023 - 11:19 am
 
Updated August 25, 2023 - 11:38 am
Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis, left, and head coach Becky Hammon stand alongside their cheeri ...
Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis, left, and head coach Becky Hammon stand alongside their cheering team as they receive the 2022 WNBA Championship trophy after winning against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conneticut. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff arrive in the East Room of the White H ...
Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff arrive in the East Room of the White House following a dinner reception for the governors and their spouses on Feb. 11, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

The Aces visited the White House on Friday in celebration of their 2022 WNBA championship.

They were hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff.

The Aces will stay in Washington to face the Mystics at 4 p.m. Saturday at Entertainment and Sports Arena.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.

