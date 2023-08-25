Aces visit White House to celebrate WNBA championship
The Aces visited the White House on Friday to celebrate their 2022 WNBA championship with Vice President Kamala Harris.
They were hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff.
The Aces will stay in Washington to face the Mystics at 4 p.m. Saturday at Entertainment and Sports Arena.
