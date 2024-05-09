Aces visit with Bidens, Harris at White House
President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and first lady Jill Biden welcomed the back-to-back WNBA champions to celebrate their achievement.
WASHINGTON — The Aces have returned to the White House.
President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and first lady Jill Biden on Thursday welcomed the back-to-back WNBA champions to celebrate their achievement.
The Aces became the first WNBA franchise to repeat as champions since 2002 when they defeated the New York Liberty in four games.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.