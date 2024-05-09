Aces visit with Bidens, Harris at White House

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and first lady Jill Biden welcomed the back-to-back WNBA champions to celebrate their achievement.

A'ja Wilson, of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, right, presents a jersey to President Joe Biden during an event to celebrate the 2023 WNBA championship team, in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks as President Joe Biden, left, listens during an event to celebrate the 2023 WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces, in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

A'ja Wilson, from left, of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, claps as Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden hold an event to celebrate the 2023 WNBA championship team, in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

A'ja Wilson, right, and right, Chelsea Gray, left, of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, present jerseys to President Joe Biden, center right, and Vice President Kamala Harris, center left, during an event to celebrate the 2023 WNBA championship team, in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and first lady Jill Biden have welcomed the back-to-back WNBA champions Las Vegas Aces. (White House via YouTube)

WASHINGTON — The Aces have returned to the White House.

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and first lady Jill Biden on Thursday welcomed the back-to-back WNBA champions to celebrate their achievement.

The Aces became the first WNBA franchise to repeat as champions since 2002 when they defeated the New York Liberty in four games.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

