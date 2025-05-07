Aces waive 2 players, including 2025 draft pick

The Aces trimmed their roster to 14 players Wednesday by waiving a center and one of their 2025 draft picks.

Aces guard Harmoni Turner (14) looks for a way around Phoenix Mercury guard Megan McConnell (16) during a pre-season game on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at Michelob Ultra Arena. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Aces cut their roster down to 14 players Wednesday by waiving 2025 draftee Harmoni Turner and fourth-year center Queen Egbo.

Turner, 23, was selected in the third round of last month’s WNBA draft out of Harvard. She had four points, three rebounds, three steals and an assist in 18 preseason minutes with the Aces. Coach Becky Hammon had praised Turner for her attitude and aggressive play style.

Egbo, 24, was selected 10th overall in the 2022 WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever. She joined the Aces in the final month of the 2024 season but appeared in just four games.

Egbo signed a training camp contract with the team in February, which is a non-guaranteed, minimum deal. She played only seven total minutes in the Aces’ two preseason games and finished with four rebounds, two assists, two steals and zero points.

WNBA teams need to cut their rosters down to a maximum of 12 players by May 15. It’s unclear how many more cuts the Aces will make, because they can go over the salary cap to sign a replacement player due to forward Cheyenne Parker-Tyus’ pregnancy.

Center Megan Gustafson has a non-guaranteed contract but is out indefinitely with a lower left leg injury. The league’s collective bargaining agreement states the Aces will have to pay Gustafson her full salary until she recovers. She said she hopes to return before the end of the season.

