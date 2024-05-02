86°F
Aces waive 2 players, must cut at least 2 more

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 2, 2024 - 4:50 pm
 

The Aces waived rookies Brea Beal and Morgan Jones on Thursday.

The Aces now have 14 players on their roster and must get down to 12 by May 13.

Beal, a 6-foot-1-inch forward from South Carolina, was taken in the second round of the 2023 WNBA draft by Minnesota but was waived before the season started. She was a Southeastern Conference all-defensive team selection in 2023.

Jones, a 6-1 guard from Louisville, went undrafted in 2023 and played in Greece last season, averaging 23.9 points and 10.8 rebounds per game for PAOK.

Beal shared the development on social media before the announcement.

“I wanted to break the news first and let you guys know that I was waived from the Aces today,” she wrote on X. “It was amazing to be apart (sic) of a championship atmosphere and I am thankful for the opportunity! I am still in great spirits and look forward to the next chapter in my life!”

Review-Journal reporter Callie Lawson-Freeman can be reached at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow her at @CallieJLaw on X.

