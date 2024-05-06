Aces waive 3 players, sign 1 in latest roster moves

The two-time WNBA defending champion Aces have 12 players on their roster and could still make changes before the May 13 deadline.

The Aces waived two guards and a forward and welcomed a player back Monday.

The team announced the release of former Michigan State standout Kamaria McDaniel hours after WNBA veteran Bria Hartley was cut Monday morning. Forward Angel Jackson has also been waived, a source close to the team confirmed.

Also, Emma Cannon is returning to the Aces after they secured her on waivers.

The team now has 12 players on its roster and could still make changes before the May 13 deadline.

Cannon first joined Las Vegas in September 2020 and was re-signed in 2021. The 6-foot-2-inch forward has played for four teams over five WNBA seasons, most recently getting waived by the Dallas Wings on Saturday. She has career averages of 5.5 points and 3.3 rebounds in 12.7 minutes per game. She spent the offseason in Turkey, averaging 18.3 points and 10.3 rebounds in 26 games with Nesibe.

With Cannon’s addition, it’s worth noting that former Virginia Tech center Elizabeth Kitley, whom the Aces selected in the second round of last month’s draft, is not included on the roster because of her ACL injury.

Aces make three cuts

The Aces selected the 6-6 Jackson in the third round of the draft out of Jackson State. The two-time Southwestern Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year was the only draftee from Historically Black Colleges and Universities in 2024.

McDaniel was playing in Turkey for Yalova when the Aces signed her to a training camp contract. She averaged 37.9 points. In addition to Michigan State, McDaniel played for Penn State and Baylor during her collegiate career.

She leaves the Aces with a positive outlook on her basketball journey.

“Last year I was contemplating still playing. I didn’t know what my future would look like. So I will never question that again,” she said during the Aces’ media day. “Never question whether you should keep going.”

Hartley signed a training contract with the Aces in February. The 5-9 guard was selected No. 7 overall by the Seattle Storm in 2014 before she was traded to the Washington Mystics on draft night.

The 2014 WNBA All-Rookie member spent three years with the Mystics, followed by another three years playing for the New York Liberty. She joined the Phoenix Mercury before the 2020 season, which was shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic. She averaged 14.6 points and 4.5 assists in 13 games, all career highs, until she sustained a season-ending torn ACL. She suffered another ACL tear in July and didn’t play last season.

“With what I’ve been through the last few years, I’m just grateful,” Hartley said Thursday after practice. “Definitely been fighting for an opportunity like this, and I’m just excited that the staff even gave me an opportunity to be here.”

