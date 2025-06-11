103°F
Aces waive forward, reducing roster to 10 active players

Las Vegas Aces forward Crystal Bradford speaks during team's media day, on Thursday, May 8, 202 ...
Las Vegas Aces forward Crystal Bradford speaks during team's media day, on Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 11, 2025 - 12:25 pm
 

The Aces waived reserve Crystal Bradford, the team announced Wednesday.

After signing a training camp contract with the Aces in February, the 6-foot-1-inch forward survived multiple cuts to earn her first WNBA roster spot since 2021.

Although Bradford garnered praise from coach Becky Hammon and teammates for providing a burst of energy, she appeared in only four games. She averaged 1.0 points and 1.3 rebounds in limited minutes off the bench.

“I had a great camp and a tremendous growth here with the Aces!” Bradford wrote in a post on X.com following the news of her release. “They went in a different direction and that’s just what it is. Hold the narratives because i am still a great!”

Bradford, 31, missed the season opener because of a league suspension for an old off-the-court incident. She said in a now-deleted tweet that there were “zero problems in (the Aces’) locker room.”

There are now 10 active players on the roster, excluding center Megan Gustafson (lower leg) and forward Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (pregnant).

Gustafson’s return does not appear imminent. She was ruled out on the Aces’ injury report for Wednesday’s home game against the Los Angles Sparks after being seen on her feet at Tuesday’s practice but only working out on a stationary bike.

While a corresponding move seems likely, it’s unclear whom the Aces can immediately add to help in the frontcourt alongside reigning MVP A’ja Wilson.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

