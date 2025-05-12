Aces waive undrafted guard, opening-night roster should be set

The Aces’ opening-night roster should be set after the team waived an undrafted guard Monday to get down to 13 players.

Tiffany Mitchell guards Deja Kelly during the Las Vegas Aces first day of training camp Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Henderson. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Aces waived guard Deja Kelly, the team announced Monday.

Kelly, 23, joined the team as an undrafted free agent. The Aces now have 13 players on their roster, including veteran forward Cheyenne Parker-Tyus, who is pregnant. That means the team’s opening-night roster should be set.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

