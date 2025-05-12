90°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Aces

Aces waive undrafted guard, opening-night roster should be set

Tiffany Mitchell guards Deja Kelly during the Las Vegas Aces first day of training camp Sunday, ...
Tiffany Mitchell guards Deja Kelly during the Las Vegas Aces first day of training camp Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Henderson. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Los Angeles Sparks forward and former Las Vegas Aces player Dearica Hamby cheers for the Lady R ...
Ex-player can pursue lawsuit against Aces; claims vs. WNBA dismissed
Aces point guard Chelsea Gray with her 1-year-old son, Lennox, at Aces media day Thursday, May ...
‘She can do it all’: Aces All-Star balancing motherhood, career
Aces hold media day with 1 roster decision looming — PHOTOS
Aces guard Harmoni Turner (14) looks for a way around Phoenix Mercury guard Megan McConnell (16 ...
Aces waive 2 players, including 2025 draft pick
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 12, 2025 - 12:53 pm
 

The Aces waived guard Deja Kelly, the team announced Monday.

Kelly, 23, joined the team as an undrafted free agent. The Aces now have 13 players on their roster, including veteran forward Cheyenne Parker-Tyus, who is pregnant. That means the team’s opening-night roster should be set.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES