Aces

Aces waive veteran guard in latest roster move

Las Vegas Aces guard Bria Hartley (14) poses for a photo during Aces media day, on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas Aces guard Bria Hartley (14) poses for a photo during Aces media day, on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas Aces guard Bria Hartley (14) poses for a photo during Aces media day, on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 6, 2024 - 9:50 am
 

The Aces have waived veteran guard Bria Hartley, the team announced Monday.

The team now has 13 players on its roster and needs to make at least one more cut by the May 13 deadline.

Hartley, 31, signed a training contract with the Aces in February. The 5-foot-9-inch guard was selected No. 7 overall by the Seattle Storm in 2014 before she was traded to the Washington Mystics on draft night.

The 2014 WNBA All-Rookie member spent three years with the Mystics, followed by another three years playing for the New York Liberty. She joined the Phoenix Mercury before the 2020 season, which was shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic. She averaged 14.6 points and 4.5 assists in 13 games, all career highs, until she sustained a season-ending torn ACL.

Hartley returned late in the 2021 season, which saw the Mercury lose to the Chicago Sky in the WNBA Finals. She played for the Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun in 2022 before she suffered another ACL tear in July. She didn’t play last season.

“With what I’ve been through the last few years, I’m just grateful,” Hartley said Thursday after practice. “Definitely been fighting for an opportunity like this, and I’m just excited that the staff even gave me an opportunity to be here.”

Hartley, who played for the University of Connecticut, has competed in Europe during past WNBA offseasons. She most recently played in Turkey for Galatasary.

Contact reporter Callie Lawson-Freeman at clawsonfreeman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.

